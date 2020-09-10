Bulletin Line

Global Dental CBCT Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global Dental CBCT

This report focuses on “Global Dental CBCT Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Dental CBCT market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Dental CBCT :

  • CBCT is a compact, faster and safer version of the regular CT. Through the use of a cone shaped X-Ray beam, the size of the scanner, radiation dosage and time needed for scanning are all dramatically reduced.
  • A typical CBCT scanner can fit easily into any dental (or otherwise) practice and is easily accessible by patients. The time needed for a full scan is typically under one minute and the radiation dosage is up to a hundred times less than that of a regular CT scanner.

    Global Dental CBCT Market Manufactures:

  • Danaher
  • Planmeca Group
  • Sirona
  • New Tom(Cefla)
  • Carestream
  • VATECH
  • J.Morita
  • ASAHI
  • Villa
  • Yoshida
  • Acteon
  • Meyer
  • LargeV

    Global Dental CBCT Market Types:

  • Large FOV
  • Medium FOV
  • Other (Small FOV, Custom Super FOV models, etc.)

    Global Dental CBCT Market Applications:

  • Routine Inspection
  • Clinical Diagnosis

    Scope of this Report:

  • North America is the largest consumption market of Global Dental CBCT , with sales market share nearly 40%. And the production market share of Global Dental CBCT is 30%. The manufacturers of Global Dental CBCT in North America have small and medium scale, and the number of them is big.
  • The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 27% and the production market share over 40%. The first Global Dental CBCT was born in Europe, and big manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. So there are a large number of Global Dental CBCT s for export to other regions.
  • Asia is another important market of Global Dental CBCT , enjoying 25% production market share and 26% sales market share.
  • Main players are from Japan and Korea, like J.Morita and ASAHI from Japan and VATECH from Korea. China also can supply Global Dental CBCT , but the products are mainly consumed in China.
  • Market competition is intense. Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom (Cefla), etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Global Dental CBCT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million USD in 2024, from 740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Dental CBCT in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Dental CBCT Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Dental CBCT market?
    • How will the Global Dental CBCT market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Dental CBCT market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Dental CBCT market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Dental CBCT market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Dental CBCT product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Dental CBCT , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Dental CBCT in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Dental CBCT competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Dental CBCT breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Dental CBCT Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Dental CBCT Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Dental CBCT Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Dental CBCT Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Dental CBCT Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Dental CBCT Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Dental CBCT Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Dental CBCT Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Dental CBCT Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

