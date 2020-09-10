Global Dental CBCT Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Dental CBCT Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Dental CBCT market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

CBCT is a compact, faster and safer version of the regular CT. Through the use of a cone shaped X-Ray beam, the size of the scanner, radiation dosage and time needed for scanning are all dramatically reduced.

A typical CBCT scanner can fit easily into any dental (or otherwise) practice and is easily accessible by patients. The time needed for a full scan is typically under one minute and the radiation dosage is up to a hundred times less than that of a regular CT scanner. Global Dental CBCT Market Manufactures:

Danaher

Planmeca Group

Sirona

New Tom(Cefla)

Carestream

VATECH

J.Morita

ASAHI

Villa

Yoshida

Acteon

Meyer

LargeV Global Dental CBCT Market Types:

Large FOV

Medium FOV

Other (Small FOV, Custom Super FOV models, etc.) Global Dental CBCT Market Applications:

Routine Inspection

Routine Inspection

Clinical Diagnosis Scope of this Report:

North America is the largest consumption market of Global Dental CBCT , with sales market share nearly 40%. And the production market share of Global Dental CBCT is 30%. The manufacturers of Global Dental CBCT in North America have small and medium scale, and the number of them is big.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 27% and the production market share over 40%. The first Global Dental CBCT was born in Europe, and big manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. So there are a large number of Global Dental CBCT s for export to other regions.

Asia is another important market of Global Dental CBCT , enjoying 25% production market share and 26% sales market share.

Main players are from Japan and Korea, like J.Morita and ASAHI from Japan and VATECH from Korea. China also can supply Global Dental CBCT , but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom (Cefla), etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Global Dental CBCT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million USD in 2024, from 740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.