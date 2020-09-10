Global Dental Restorative Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

This report on the global dental restorative market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in investments for R&D of novel dental restorative technologies, and increase in incidence of teeth discoloration, gaps between teeth, misalignment of teeth, etc. are boosting the growth of the global dental restorative market. Increasing awareness and adoption of technologically advanced dental procedures is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of global dental restorative market during the forecast period.

The dental restorative market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises detailed regulations related to pre-market approval (PMA) for new medical devices in terms of types of pre-market submissions, medical device classification, code of Federal Regulations, and an overview of pre-market approval review process.

Global Dental Restorative Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Increasing prevalence of dental issues such as losing teeth, tooth decay, and other dental complications, and growing adoption for the dental tourism facilities are the major factors likely to drive the market of dental restoration during the forecast period. However, longer time taken for product approvals from regulatory authorities, and high operational cost of dental implants are expected to restrain the growth of dental restoratives market during 2017-2025.

The report states that the global dental restoration market will expand at a promising CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Based on product type, the global dental restorative market is divided into Restorative Equipment, Restorative Material, prosthetics, and implants. Restorative Equipment segment is further divided into CAD/CAM & Dental Delivery Systems, Rotary Instruments, Light Curing Equipment, Casting Devices, Mixing Devices, Dental Drills, Dental Furnace, and Articulating Equipment, while Restorative Material segment is further divided into Direct Restorative Dental Material, Indirect Restorative Dental Material, Biomaterials, Bonding Materials, and Dental Impression Materials. Restorative material accounted for highest market share in 2016, wherein direct restorative dental Material sub-segment dominated the market. Innovative products launches, and increasing number of dental implantation procedures across the globe are the major factors for the dominance of restorative material segment. However, prosthetics segment is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players of Global Dental Restorative Market:

The prominent players operating in the global dental restorative market are DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, BISCO, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SDI Limited, SHOFU Dental, 3M, COLTENE Holding AG, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, and Septodont Holding.

