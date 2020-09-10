Global Diamond Bur Industry Professional Market Overview Report by 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Diamond Bur industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Diamond Bur and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Diamond Bur market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Diamond Bur market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Diamond Bur market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Diamond Bur market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Diamond Bur Market Research Report:

Dentsply

Microcopy

Kerr Dental

Horico

Johnson Promident

Komet Dental

Strauss

Mani

NTI

Hu Friedy

Beebur Med

A&M Instruments,Inc

Lasco Diamond

M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

DFS-DIAMON GmbH

Foshan QIYAN Medical Equuipment Limited

JOTA AG

MICRODONT

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Diamond Bur market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Diamond Bur market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Diamond Bur market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Diamond Bur market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Diamond Bur market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diamond Bur Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Diamond Bur Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Single-Use Diamond Bur

1.2.3 Multi-Use Diamond Bur

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Diamond Bur Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 High-Speed Air Driven Hand Pieces

1.3.3 Slow Bending Hand Pieces

1.3.4 Slow Straight Hand Pieces

1.4 Overview of Global Diamond Bur Market

1.4.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dentsply

2.1.1 Dentsply Details

2.1.2 Dentsply Major Business

2.1.3 Dentsply SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Dentsply Product and Services

2.1.5 Dentsply Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Microcopy

2.2.1 Microcopy Details

2.2.2 Microcopy Major Business

2.2.3 Microcopy SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Microcopy Product and Services

2.2.5 Microcopy Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Kerr Dental

2.3.1 Kerr Dental Details

2.3.2 Kerr Dental Major Business

2.3.3 Kerr Dental SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Kerr Dental Product and Services

2.3.5 Kerr Dental Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Horico

2.4.1 Horico Details

2.4.2 Horico Major Business

2.4.3 Horico SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Horico Product and Services

2.4.5 Horico Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Johnson Promident

2.5.1 Johnson Promident Details

2.5.2 Johnson Promident Major Business

2.5.3 Johnson Promident SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Johnson Promident Product and Services

2.5.5 Johnson Promident Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Komet Dental

2.6.1 Komet Dental Details

2.6.2 Komet Dental Major Business

2.6.3 Komet Dental Product and Services

2.6.4 Komet Dental Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Strauss

2.7.1 Strauss Details

2.7.2 Strauss Major Business

2.7.3 Strauss Product and Services

2.7.4 Strauss Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Mani

2.8.1 Mani Details

2.8.2 Mani Major Business

2.8.3 Mani Product and Services

2.8.4 Mani Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 NTI

2.9.1 NTI Details

2.9.2 NTI Major Business

2.9.3 NTI Product and Services

2.9.4 NTI Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Hu Friedy

2.10.1 Hu Friedy Details

2.10.2 Hu Friedy Major Business

2.10.3 Hu Friedy Product and Services

2.10.4 Hu Friedy Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Beebur Med

2.11.1 Beebur Med Details

2.11.2 Beebur Med Major Business

2.11.3 Beebur Med Product and Services

2.11.4 Beebur Med Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 A&M Instruments,Inc

2.12.1 A&M Instruments,Inc Details

2.12.2 A&M Instruments,Inc Major Business

2.12.3 A&M Instruments,Inc Product and Services

2.12.4 A&M Instruments,Inc Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Lasco Diamond

2.13.1 Lasco Diamond Details

2.13.2 Lasco Diamond Major Business

2.13.3 Lasco Diamond Product and Services

2.13.4 Lasco Diamond Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

2.14.1 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Details

2.14.2 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Major Business

2.14.3 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Product and Services

2.14.4 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

2.15.1 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Details

2.15.2 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Major Business

2.15.3 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Product and Services

2.15.4 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 DFS-DIAMON GmbH

2.16.1 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Details

2.16.2 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Major Business

2.16.3 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Product and Services

2.16.4 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Foshan QIYAN Medical Equuipment Limited

2.17.1 Foshan QIYAN Medical Equuipment Limited Details

2.17.2 Foshan QIYAN Medical Equuipment Limited Major Business

2.17.3 Foshan QIYAN Medical Equuipment Limited Product and Services

2.17.4 Foshan QIYAN Medical Equuipment Limited Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 JOTA AG

2.18.1 JOTA AG Details

2.18.2 JOTA AG Major Business

2.18.3 JOTA AG Product and Services

2.18.4 JOTA AG Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 MICRODONT

2.19.1 MICRODONT Details

2.19.2 MICRODONT Major Business

2.19.3 MICRODONT Product and Services

2.19.4 MICRODONT Diamond Bur Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Diamond Bur Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Diamond Bur Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Diamond Bur Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Diamond Bur Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Diamond Bur Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Diamond Bur Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Diamond Bur Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Diamond Bur Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Diamond Bur Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Diamond Bur Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Diamond Bur Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Bur Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Bur Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Bur Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Diamond Bur Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Diamond Bur Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Diamond Bur Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Diamond Bur Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Diamond Bur Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Diamond Bur Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Diamond Bur Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Diamond Bur Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Diamond Bur Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Diamond Bur Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Diamond Bur Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Diamond Bur Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Diamond Bur Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Diamond Bur Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Diamond Bur Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Diamond Bur Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Diamond Bur Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Diamond Bur Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Diamond Bur Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Diamond Bur Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Diamond Bur Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Diamond Bur Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Diamond Bur Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Diamond Bur Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Diamond Bur Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

