Global Digital Business Support System Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15% by 2027 Owing to the Increasing Demand for Both Managed and Professional Services

The evolving competitive market has made it essential for the telecommunication industry to rethink traditional ways of doing business in terms of the impact on business models, service portfolios and technical architectures. Digital business support system has proved to be of extreme importance in such business scenario. The requirements and concerns of the telecom operators are catered using both services and solutions. An outcome-based engagement model, relieves customers from operational issues and guarantees business results. Services assists organizations to focus primarily on critical business functions.

A further analysis highlights services as a major contributor to the overall digital business support system market revenue, which is attributed to the availability of a wide array of services. For instance, Panamex Inc., along with business support system (BSS) products, also offers an assortment of managed services which include managed hosting and infrastructure 24/7 network operations, IT management and operational services, application management & operational services and business support and business support. Similarly, multiple other vendors of the digital business support system market are offering a range of services for banks and financial institution, wholesale carriers, mobile virtual network operators and international long-distance service providers. Hence, owing the wide offering coupled with the rapid adoption of the services across various end users, is propelling the growth of the market.

In terms of revenue, the global digital business support system market stood at US$ 2,798.59 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9,819.25 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global digital business support system market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The industry participants are extensively adopting sales and marketing management solutions owing to which the segment is expected to account for a large share of the market in the coming years.

Digital business support system market is increasingly tapping into cloud-based deployment in order to reduce over-all cost of ownership for the end users.

The digital business support system market in the North American region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast years (2019-2027).

Order management is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 14.9% as this solution is one of the most vital and widely used function of digital business support system.

The key players operating in the digital business support system market are Atos SE, Capgemini, Comarch SA, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SAP and Nokia amongst others.

Digital Business Support System Market

By Component

Solutions

Revenue and Billing

Customer Management

Order Management

Product Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Others (Inventory and Number Management, Policy Management and Back Office Process Management, Etc.)

Services

Managed

Professional

Deployment Model

Cloud Based

Public

Private

Hybrid Cloud

On Premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Telecommunications

Utility

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

