Global Fermentation Ingredients Market (Covid 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

Global Fermentation Ingredients Market is valued at an estimated USD 25.29 billion in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD 52.27 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding food preservation and increased applicability of fermented ingredients in various industries including food & beverage, healthcare, personal care etc.

Global Fermentation Ingredients Market By Type (Alcohol, Amino Acids, Organic Acids, Industrial Enzymes, Antibiotics, Polymer (Polysacchrides/Xanthan),Vitamins, Biogas, Others), Feedstock (Wheat, Corn, Sugar Beet, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Personal Care, Paper, Biofuel Textile & Leather), Form (Dry, Liquid), Process (Batch Fermentation, Continuous Fermentation, Aerobic Fermentation, Anaerobic Fermentation), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fermentation is the process of breaking down substances/compounds with the help of bacteria, yeast and other microorganisms. It is applied in a number of food & beverages products to add flavour, change their form, increase their shelf life and to improve their quality. Fermented food is easier to digest, and contains high nutritional value. Fermentation ingredients are used extensively in the food and beverages as well as the pharmaceuticals industry. It is known to be utilized for the production of antibiotics, solvents such as ethanol, probiotics such as yoghurt etc. Alcoholic products such as beer and wine are fermented using grains and fruits. Lactic acid and ethanol are the healthiest products of fermentation. Polymer is extensively used for thickening of food and in oil drilling. Several types of enzymes are used in bio-refineries.

Market Drivers:

Rise of the global bioethanol industry is affecting the growth of fermented ingredients mainly due to the increased application in the feed industry

Growing awareness about preservation of food is playing a significant part in driving the market and the rising demand for products with long shelf life

The rising demand for health foods and the increased awareness of the health benefits derived from such products fosters the growth of this market

Increased demand for fermented ingredients in the pharma industry and the rising demand for antibiotics

The rising demand of industrial enzymes, their increased application in end user industries

Market Restraints:

Absence of quality raw materials.

The possible health risks arising due to the fermentation process.

Global fermentation ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fermentation ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the fermentation ingredients market are ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated, Vedan International (Holdings) Limited., AJINOMOTO CO.,INC, AB Enzymes, DuPont., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Döhler, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, BASF SE., Lallemand Inc., Lonza., AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V. and Olon S.p.A., Amano Enzyme Inc., BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Purolite., BIOMAR Microbial Technologies and Dyadic International Inc. among others.

