Global Fish Sauce Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia, and features heavily in Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese cuisines. It also was a major ingredient in ancient European cuisine, but is no longer commonly used in those regions.

In the last several years, Global market of Global Fish Sauce developed with the production keeps at the production level of more than1000 K MT. In 2015, global capacity of Global Fish Sauce was more than 1100 K MT.

Thailand is the largest supplier and consumer of Global Fish Sauce , with a production market share of 44.8% and a consumption market share of 26.9% in 2015.

The second place is Vietnam, following Thailand with the production market share of 37.7%, and the sales market share nearly 22.4%. China is another important market of Global Fish Sauce , enjoying 6.7% Sales market share.

The worldwide market for Global Fish Sauce is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2930 million USD in 2024, from 2300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.