Global Flow Cytometers Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Flow cytometers (FC or FCM) are automated instruments that quantitate properties of single cells, one cell at a time. They can measure cell size, cell granularity, the amounts of cell components such as total DNA, newly synthesized DNA, gene expression as the amount messenger RNA for a particular gene, amounts of specific surface receptors, amounts of intracellular proteins, or transient signaling events in living cells. Quantities are usually relative, but can be numbers of molecules per cell when absolute values are needed. Typically, up to three to six properties or components are quantitated in a single sample, cell by cell, for about 10,000 cells, in less than one minute (not counting time to prepare the sample, which might be an hour or more). Global Flow Cytometers Market Manufactures:

BD

Beckman Coulter

Merck KGaA (Emd millipore)

Partec Gmbh

Thermo Fisher

Luminex Corp

Miltenyi Biotec

Intellicyt Corp

Sonyï¼ˆIcytï¼‰

Apogee Flow Systems

Advanced Analytical

GE Healthcare

Union Biometrica Global Flow Cytometers Market Types:

Analytical Flow Cytometer

Sorting Flow Cytometer Global Flow Cytometers Market Applications:

Hospital & Clinic

Biotech & Pharmaceutical

Laboratory

Due to the wide application, demand of flow cytometers increased fast in recent years. Flow cytometers market kept growing fast and will keep the developing tend. At present, USA is the main market of flow cytometers. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the flow cytometers industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for flow cytometers is growing.

The global sales of the Flow cytometers in 2015 have been over 21592 Units; the average gross margin was around 42.63% during the last five years. We forecast that the global flow cytometers market will grow at CAGR of 8.98% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Leading four companies in the market occupies about 74% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are BD, Beckman Coulter, Partec Gmbh and Miltenyi Biotec etc.