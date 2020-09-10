Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) :

Focused ion beam, also known as FIB, is a technique used particularly in the semiconductor industry, Deposition and increasingly in the biological field for site-specific analysis, deposition, and ablation of materials.

Hitachi High-Technologies

FEI

Carl Zeiss

JEOL

TESCAN Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Types:

FIB

FIB-SEM Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Applications:

Etching

Imaging

Deposition

Scope of this Report:

Global Focused Ion Beam market is about 330 million USD in 2017, increased from 264 Million USD in 2013, with a CAGR of 5.74%. In the future, we predict that this market revenue will continue to increase. By 2024, global revenue will be 378 Million USD.

Operating amid the relatively high level of competition, companies are more focused on product innovation and development and technological advancements to fortify their footing in the market. An instance is the introduction of a new generation focused ion beam scanning electron microscope by Zeiss in March 2017.

The worldwide market for Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 380 million USD in 2024, from 320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.