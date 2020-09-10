Bulletin Line

Global Folic Acid Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Folic Acid

This report focuses on “Global Folic Acid Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Folic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Folic Acid :

  • Global Folic Acid , also called vitamin B9, is a type of water-soluble B vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement.

    Global Folic Acid Market Manufactures:

  • DSM
  • BASF
  • Xinfa Pharmaceutical
  • Niutang
  • Zhejiang Shengda
  • Changzhou Xinhong
  • Jiheng Pharmaceutical
  • Changzhou Kangrui
  • Jiangxi Tianxin

    Global Folic Acid Market Types:

  • Feed Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

    Global Folic Acid Market Applications:

  • Animal Feeding
  • Food and Beverage
  • Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Global Folic Acid industry concentration is very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and located in Europe and China.
  • Shandong Sinobioway is the Niutang players, it takes about 1/4 of the global market production, but for sales revenue, BASF take a market share of around 25% due to its product are only DC grade, which price is far higher than other ones.
  • In the current folic acid production process, synthetic routes within the industry are basically the same, the difference is mainly reflected in two areas: how to reduce pollution and improve yield. So the prices of different players in China are very closed.
  • In the applications, animal feeding is a majority ones, it takes around 3/4 of the total sales, but its growth rate can not match up with the food and medical ones.
  • The key consumption markets locate at Europe, Americas and China. The Europe takes the market share of 32%, followed by North America with 29%, China with 20%.
  • The worldwide market for Global Folic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 170 million USD in 2024, from 130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Folic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Folic Acid Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Folic Acid market?
    • How will the Global Folic Acid market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Folic Acid market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Folic Acid market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Folic Acid market growth?

