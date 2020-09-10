Global Folic Acid Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Folic Acid Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Folic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Folic Acid :

Global Folic Acid , also called vitamin B9, is a type of water-soluble B vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement.

DSM

BASF

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Niutang

Zhejiang Shengda

Changzhou Xinhong

Jiheng Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Kangrui

Jiangxi Tianxin Global Folic Acid Market Types:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Global Folic Acid Market Applications:

Animal Feeding

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine

The Global Folic Acid industry concentration is very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and located in Europe and China.

Shandong Sinobioway is the Niutang players, it takes about 1/4 of the global market production, but for sales revenue, BASF take a market share of around 25% due to its product are only DC grade, which price is far higher than other ones.

In the current folic acid production process, synthetic routes within the industry are basically the same, the difference is mainly reflected in two areas: how to reduce pollution and improve yield. So the prices of different players in China are very closed.

In the applications, animal feeding is a majority ones, it takes around 3/4 of the total sales, but its growth rate can not match up with the food and medical ones.

The key consumption markets locate at Europe, Americas and China. The Europe takes the market share of 32%, followed by North America with 29%, China with 20%.

The worldwide market for Global Folic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 170 million USD in 2024, from 130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.