Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Gasoline direct injection (GDI), also known as petrol direct injection, direct petrol injection, spark-ignited direct injection (SIDI) and fuel-stratified injection (FSI), is a variant of fuel injection employed in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The gasoline is highly pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line directly into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Continental

MagnetiÂ Marelli

Hitachi

Keihin

Stanadyne Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Types:

Four-cylinder GDI

Six-cylinder GDI

Others Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Light Trucks

The development of gasoline direct Injection (GDI) system is largely related to the automotive industry and other industries. The industry is expected to be quickly growing in the next several years.

Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of PassengerÂ Vehicle is about 64.78% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.

The worldwide market for Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million USD in 2024, from 6530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.