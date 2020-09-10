Global Glass Packaging Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Glass Packaging Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Glass Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This report studies the Global Glass Packaging market. Global Glass Packaging is a widely accepted packaging method where glass is the trusted and proven packaging for health, taste and the environment. Glass is also the only widely-used food packaging granted the FDA status of "GRAS" or generally recognized as safe – the highest standard.

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

Scope of this Report:

Global glass packaging market is bifurcated on the basis of product into soda lime, de-alkalized soda lime, and borosilicate types. Popularly known as soda lime silica glass, soda lime product is commonly used in the food & beverages industry. It is also used for containers and windows. Soda lime product type holds a substantial share in the entire glass packaging market. Borosilicate type is formed using major constituents such as boron trioxide and silica. It is subject to less thermal stress and finds application in reagent bottles construction.

On the basis of application, the industry is classified into pharmaceutical, food & beverages, beer, alcoholic beverages and others. The others segment includes minor applications such as personal care, cosmetic products, fragrance & perfumes, etc. Increasing beer and alcoholic beverages consumption in emerging economies coupled with the changing lifestyles and increasing income levels will propel the glass packaging market in these regions. This segment holds almost a fifth of the entire industry.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific region dominated the overall glass packaging market and accounted for over 35.2% of the market, by volume. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth in coming years due to increasing glass packaging consumption in alcoholic beverages and pharmaceutical applications. The glass packaging market in Asia-Pacific is primarily dominated by China and India owing to the vast consumer base in these countries. These developing nations dominate the glass packaging market in the region on account of rising urban population levels and increasing demand of beverages. Globally, China is the largest consumer and also the largest market for glass packaging products growing at a CAGR higher than the global average till 2019.