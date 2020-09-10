Global Heat Exchanger Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Heat Exchanger Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Heat Exchanger in these regions. This report also studies the Global Heat Exchanger market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Heat Exchanger :

Global Heat Exchanger s is a piece of equipment built for efficient heat transfer from one medium to another. Heat exchangers are devices whose primary responsibility is the transfer (exchange) of heat, typically from one fluid to another. However, they are not only used in heating applications, such as space heaters, but are also used in cooling applications, such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

Alfa Laval

Kelvion (GEA)

SPX Corporation

IHI

Danfoss (Sondex)

SPX-Flow

DOOSAN

API

KNM

Funke

Xylem

Thermowave

Hisaka

SWEP

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Accessen

THT

Hitachi Zosen

LANPEC

Siping ViEX

Beichen

Lanzhou LS

Defon

Ormandy

FL-HTEP Global Heat Exchanger Market Types:

Shell & Tube Global Heat Exchanger

Plate Global Heat Exchanger

Air Cooled Global Heat Exchanger

Other Types Global Heat Exchanger Market Applications:

Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Industry

Central Heating

Food Industry

Other Applications

The Global Heat Exchanger s consumption volume was 1297.08 K Ton in 2017 and is expected to reach 1820.04 K Ton in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2017 to 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (25.76%) in 2016, followed by the United States and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of Global Heat Exchanger s are concentrated in USA, China, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China) and India. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 28.93% in 2016. The following areas are the USA and China. The global leading players in this market are Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX Corporation, IHI, Danfoss (Sondex), SPX-Flow, DOOSAN, API, KNM, Funke, etc.

The Global Heat Exchanger s are mainly used by Petrochemical, Electric Power & Metallurgy, Shipbuilding Industry, Mechanical Industry, Central Heating and Food Industry. The dominant applications of Global Heat Exchanger s are Petrochemical and Electric Power & Metallurgy.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing downstream demand of leading-edge, effective products, the government policy support of the relevant industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Global Heat Exchanger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million USD in 2024, from 12000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.