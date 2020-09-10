Global Heparin Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

This report provides in-depth country wise analysis of the heparin market in Europe. Stakeholders of this report include manufacturers of heparin products, crude heparin suppliers, heparin processing companies, and new players planning to enter the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the heparin market in Europe. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes market share held by companies in 2015, market size, and forecast for the heparin market in major countries in Europe such as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Greece, Slovakia, and Rest of Europe from 2014 to 2024. Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the heparin market in Europe with information on leading segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors.

Global Heparin Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Europe is among the major regions contributing to the global heparin market owing to its developed economy and high prevalence of coagulation disorders. According to the Ageing Report published by the European Commission in 2015, the percentage of population aged above 65 years is expected to increase from 21.0% in 2013 to 32.0% in 2060. Aging is directly proportional to the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) diseases such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). Hence, the demand for heparin in Europe is expected to increase in the next few years. The heparin market in Europe was valued at US$2.2 bn in 2015 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2024 to reach US$3.5 bn in 2024.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the heparin market in Europe. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in Europe. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, mortality rate of CVD in Europe, leading causes of death, and country-wise pharmaceutical expenditure. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments to identify the most attractive market.

Key Players of Heparin Market Report:

Major players operating in the heparin market in Europe such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Leo Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are profiled in this report.

