Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hepatitis C Drug market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hepatitis C Drug Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hepatitis C Drug market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Hepatitis C Drug Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors), Fixed-dose Combination, Others), By Disease Type (Acute Hepatitis C, Chronic Hepatitis C), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global hepatitis C drug market size was valued at USD 7.86 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.35 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of -0.9% during the forecast period.

We have updated Hepatitis C Drug Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The hepatitis C market is currently at a unique crossroad where the launch of new products such as the fixed-dose combination medications has led to the erosion of revenues of the competing companies. The newly launched medication by AbbVie called Mavyret has led to the drastic reduction of the revenue of the once market leader of the hepatitis C therapeutics market, Gilead. Mavyret has several advantages associated with it, such as the shorter treatment duration and is also significantly cheaper.

In the same instance, the changing trends of the hepatitis C patient population have led to a reduction in the number of patients due to the increasing awareness regarding the disease and also the efficiency of the currently approved drugs. The high prices of hepatitis C therapeutics can be attributed to the high costs associated with the R&D process and the significant costs related to bringing the drugs to the market.

Market players are also continuously focusing on R&D to innovate the technologies used in the development of medications, to improve efficiency and outcomes of the treatment in the patient population. Fixed-dose combination hepatitis C medications are currently one of the most attractive product types in the global market.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increased Awareness and Innovation of New Drugs is likely to direct the Hepatitis C Treatment Market.

A large patient pool globally is suffering from hepatitis C, but at the same instance, changing patient trends are leading to a significant reduction of patients. The efficiency of drugs in the treatment of hepatitis C is superior, and this has led to a substantial decline in the patient population due to the high cure rates of hepatitis C medications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2016, an estimated 3.5 million people in the United States suffered from chronic hepatitis C.

Efficiency of drugs in the treatment of hepatitis C to Drive the Market Worldwide.

Also, there is a large patient pool suffering from the other form of the hepatitis C virus called the acute hepatitis C. These factors, combined with the introduction of new hepatitis C therapeutics based on innovative technologies by market players, are some of the major factors driving the global hepatitis C treatment market in 2018. However, the significant decline in the patient population, the steady and drastic revenue erosion of key market leaders such as Gilead, and also the anticipated generic introduction by Gilead are factors limiting the hepatitis C drug growth in the global market. Despite these negating factors, several key market leaders are involved in the development and marketing of Hepatitis C therapeutics. Another key driving factor leading to the wide adoption of Hepatitis C therapeutics due to several government healthcare initiatives and increased awareness regarding the burden of the disorder is anticipated to drive the Hepatitis C Drug Market despite falling market revenues.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

The Fixed-dose Combination Segment Would Ensure to Generate the Highest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period.

On the basis of product type, the global market can be segmented into NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors), Fixed-dose Combination, and Others.

The Fixed-dose Combination segment is estimated to hold the dominant share of the Hepatitis C therapeutics industry because of their status as an extremely efficient therapy for the treatment of the disorder. This segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to its favorable features such as effectiveness across all the genotypes of Hepatitis C and the recent product launches and presence of major drugs in this segment, leading to greater adoption of drugs.

The other segments under the product type in this market are NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors), which despite being less dominant than the Fixed-dose Combination segment, is anticipated to perform well due to its greater efficiency when combined with complementary antiviral drugs. Some of the concerns associated with NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors) are the issue of resistance, and thus, they must always be used in combination with other drugs.

By Disease Type Analysis

Chronic Hepatitis C is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR during the Forecast Period.

On the basis of disease type, the Hepatitis C drug market can be segmented into acute Hepatitis C and Chronic Hepatitis C. In terms of disease type, the chronic Hepatitis C segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. This is primarily because 75%-85% of all the cases of acute Hepatitis C develop into the chronic form of the condition. Other factors contributing to the growth of chronic Hepatitis C is the fact that chronic Hepatitis C is the long-term form of the illness and may often require lifetime treatment. The chronic form of Hepatitis C has several key product launches in recent years, such as MAVYRET.

The other segment under the disease type is acute Hepatitis C, which is often considered to be underreported because they produce only a limited number of symptoms and transition into the chronic form of the disease within six months of the presence of the virus in the human body. These are some of the factors which are anticipated to contribute to the less dominance of this segment in terms of market share. Also, in several early cases of acute Hepatitis C, therapeutics may not be prescribed. This is expected to limit the market share of acute Hepatitis C.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies Segment Would Hold the Highest Share Among Distribution Channels.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to have the dominant share because the dispensations of drugs at these institutions ensure a greater deal of safety and greater guidance regarding the administration of therapeutics.

Retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to be the second most dominant share because, in cases of the refill of prescriptions, these institutions can provide efficient services. Online pharmacies are also estimated to register a higher CAGR because of the comfort and ease of usage of these facilities for the procurement of the drugs.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 3.73 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. There is a large patient pool in developing countries including China, India, and other South-east Asian countries suffering from hepatitis C. However, the patient population is reliant on the respective governments for the subsidized drugs and in terms of revenue, the contribution is lower but at the same instance, the market is growing at a higher CAGR due to significant amounts of demand.

The market is primarily dominated by the developed regions of North America and Europe. There is a higher adoption of hepatitis C therapeutics among healthcare providers in the U.S., and the increasing number of patients are undergoing the administration of these drugs. This, combined with the strong R&D pipeline and the launches of new medicines in the U.S., is propelling the hepatitis C drug market growth in North America. The market in North America was valued at US$ 3.73 Billion in 2018.

North America Hepatitis C Drug Market Size, 2018

Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising patient pool undertaking treatment for hepatitis C. The market in Middle East & Africa, and Latin America accounted for a comparatively small share of the market in 2018 due to the implementation of drug subsidization programs in these regions.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Gilead and AbbVie Will Ensure to Strengthen the Market Position concerning Providing Hepatitis C Therapeutics Across the Globe

The hepatitis C drug market is a semi-consolidated market with the top two players accounting for a significant share of the market in 2018. A well-established brand presence in the infectious diseases, especially the hepatitis C segment, combined with a strong distribution channel, has been instrumental in the dominance of these players in the global market. However, other market players are expanding their portfolio of hepatitis C therapeutics, along with focusing on the expansion of geographic presence and strengthening their distribution channel, and are expected to gain Hepatitis C Drug Market share during the forecast period.

List of Companies Profiled

AbbVie Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

“”The increased awareness of Hepatitis C and product launches based on advanced technologies is expected to increase the global market growth.””

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the Hepatitis C Drug Market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of hepatitis C by key countries, overview of pipeline analysis, regulatory scenario by key countries, pricing analysis of key hepatitis C drugs, overview of genotypes of hepatitis C by key regions, overview of new product launches, key industry developments, and others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors)

Fixed-dose Combination

Others

By Disease Type

Acute Hepatitis C

Chronic Hepatitis C

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

April 2019: U.S. FDA announced the approval of Mavyret by AbbVie for the first-ever treatment approved for pediatric patients of all genotypes of Hepatitis C

August 2017: U.S. FDA announced the approval of Mavyret for the treatment of adult patients of Hepatitis C of all genotypes without cirrhosis of the liver or mild cirrhosis of the liver

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Hepatitis C Drug in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Hepatitis C Drug Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors), Fixed-dose Combination, Others), By Disease Type (Acute Hepatitis C, Chronic Hepatitis C), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580