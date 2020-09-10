Global Hypercar Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

Hypercar is the combination of ultra-light weight, aerodynamic design, and low drag body and alternative energy. Aerodynamic design used for hypercar cause smooth underbody, low angel windshield and minimizes body steams. Hypercar is designed as low drag body to provide high speed, fuel efficiency and affordable price. Hypercar uses potential energy sources such as hydrogen fuel cell, electrical motor providing energy to car which results into improved mileage of the vehicle. Every system and part used in hypercar is lighter. Several technics are used to minimize mass which results in saving of overall mass. Hypercar also include computerized controller and climate control accessories. With continued development of technology, hypercars are expected to features recyclability. Revolution was designed to ensure quick warm up, controllability, and comfort in very cold weathers. Hypercar is cleaner and requires less fuel to run, this results in less emissions and less dependence on fossil fuels. This reduces the price of gasoline in global market. The integration of advanced and energy-efficient electric motors is a major factor contributing to the growth of this market at present. Hypercar provides extreme performance in terms of power output, the torque generated and acceleration times. Hypercar market reduces occupational as well as public hazards, all the way from primary materials supply through manufacturing and ultimate disposal.

Driving factor for hypercar market is improved efficiency. Additional features such as efficient electronics and interior lighting systems are key factor to raise the demand for hypercar market.

Due to high demand and efficiency offered by Hypercar with its improved features such as agile handling, short braking distance, precision avoidance maneuvers, energy absorption technology and crash handling technology, the market is expected to show sustainable growth during the forecast period.

The global hypercar market has been segmented based on engine size, speed, driving system, fuel, and geography. Based on engine size, hypercar market is classified into Compact-size (below 1499 cc engine), Mid-size (1500 to 2499cc engine) and Full-size (above 2500 cc engine). Full size hypercar market are dominating the market and it is forecasted that it will grow in the market in upcoming decade. Depending upon speed of hypercars, it is bisected as low speed (up to 211 mph), medium speed (up to 221 mph) and high speed (up to 231 mph). In terms of drive system, hyper cars are fractured into hybrid electrical drive system and conventional drive system. In hybrid electrical drive system engine generates electricity from fuel, which then provide power to electric motors. Electrical motor will cause to run wheels. Hybrid electrical drive system is further categorized into series and parallel connection. Demand for hypercars with hybrid electrical drive system is increasing due to functionality such as decrease in engine size and fuel consumption, and raised durability. Hybrid cars are categorized in terms of fuel into gaseous fuel or liquid fuel and renewable or nonrenewable. Hypercars are divided on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is forecasted to have largest market share due to early adoption of hypercars market and sustainable growth followed by Europe while Asia Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth rate.

Some of the major players of the hypercar market include Automobili Lamborghini, Porsche 918 Spyder, mazzanti evantra, marussia b2, Mercedes-Benz, spania gta spano, venom gt-wfe, koenigsegg one, zenvo st1, laraki, Pagani Huayra, McLaren P1, Ultima GTR, Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder, Koenigsegg Agera, Bugatti Veyron (all trims), Hennessey Venom, Lamborghini Veneno/Centenario, Rimac Concept One and Maserati MC12 etc. among other.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

