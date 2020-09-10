Global IP DECT Phones Market 2020– 2027 Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges

IP DECT Phones Market: Introduction

The global IP DECT phones market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.5 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The volume of the global IP DECT phones market stood at 54,228 Thousand Units in 2019 and is expected to reach 91,831 Thousand Units by 2027. The IP-DECT mobility solution is a combination of enterprise grade Voice over IP (VoIP) and digitally enhanced cordless telephony standards that provide a fully integrated wireless communication platform.

Usage of IP DECT phones is accelerating across the world. IP DECT phones are slowly becoming an integral part of day-to-day operations in modern day organizations, as it provides better mobility and connectivity, along with significant cost savings on phone calls.

An IP DECT phone transmits data over the Internet and can help users to communicate from practically anywhere using Internet connectivity. Moreover, IP-DECT is a technology used for on-site wireless communications. It uses DECT as an air interface for reliable wireless voice and data communication between base stations and handsets. The VoIP technology is established for corded voice communication between server functions and base stations. Mobility solutions in communication systems are required by enterprises to provide a reliable communication medium to employees to enhance their productivity. IP phones are not restricted by physical phone connections and are increasingly being integrated in small, medium, as well as large enterprises.

IP DECT Phones: Market Segmentation

Based on component, the IP DECT phones market is categorized into product (DECT phones) and services. The product (DECT phones) segment consists of base station, handsets, and accessories; services include installation, maintenance & support, and consultation.

In terms of installation type, the IP DECT phones market is segmented into single cell and multi cell. Multi cell holds largest market share in the IP DECT phones market and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the IP DECT phones market is segmented into B2B and B2C and further segmented into online and offline. In terms of enterprise size, the IP DECT market is categorized into small enterprises (SOHO/Individuals), medium enterprises, and large enterprises. By industry segment, the market is divided into residential, BFSI, logistics & warehouse, transportation, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, government & utilities, education, hospitality, oil & gas, energy & mining, construction, automotive, and others.

IP DECT Phones Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the IP DECT phones market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to see increasing growth in the IP DECT phones market. The IP DECT phones market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global IP DECT phones market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the IP DECT phones market.

North America and Europe are the major regions that drive the growth of the global IP DECT phones market. Key IP DECT phone vendors include ALE International SAS, Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Gigaset Communications, Grandstream Networks Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Polycom Inc., Samsung Electronics, VTech Communications, Inc., and Yealink Inc.

Global IP DECT Phones Market: Segmentation

IP DECT Phones Market, by Component

Product (DECT Phones) Base Station Handsets Accessories

Services Installation Maintenance & Support Consultation



IP DECT Phones Market, by Installation Type

Single Cell

Multi Cell

IP DECT Phones Market, by Distribution Channel

B2B Online Offline

B2C Online Offline



IP DECT Phones Market, by Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises (SOHO/ Individuals)

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

IP DECT Phones Market, by Industry

Residential

BFSI Banks Non-banking Financial Companies Insurance

Logistics & Warehouse

Transportation Rail Road Aviation

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Utilities

Education

Hospitality

Oil & Gas

Energy & Mining

Construction

Automotive

Others (Chemicals and Manufacturing)

IP DECT Phones Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

