Global Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luggage Bag industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Luggage Bag and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Luggage Bag Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Luggage Bag players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Luggage Bag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Luggage Bag budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Luggage Bag sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Samsonite

Tommy Hilfiger

Delsey

VIP Industries

Travelpro

VF Corporation

Olympia

Rimowa

Briggs & Riley

Victorinox

Diplomat

Fox Luggage

EMINENT

ACE

Skyway

Traveler’s Choice

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hard Luggage Bags

Soft Luggage Bags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Luggage Bag Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Luggage Bag Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Hard Luggage Bags

1.2.3 Soft Luggage Bags

1.3 Market Analysis by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Overview: Global Luggage Bag Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Specialist Retailers

1.3.3 Hypermarkets

1.3.4 E-Commerce

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Luggage Bag Market

1.4.1 Global Luggage Bag Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samsonite

2.1.1 Samsonite Details

2.1.2 Samsonite Major Business

2.1.3 Samsonite SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Samsonite Product and Services

2.1.5 Samsonite Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Tommy Hilfiger

2.2.1 Tommy Hilfiger Details

2.2.2 Tommy Hilfiger Major Business

2.2.3 Tommy Hilfiger SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Tommy Hilfiger Product and Services

2.2.5 Tommy Hilfiger Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Delsey

2.3.1 Delsey Details

2.3.2 Delsey Major Business

2.3.3 Delsey SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Delsey Product and Services

2.3.5 Delsey Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 VIP Industries

2.4.1 VIP Industries Details

2.4.2 VIP Industries Major Business

2.4.3 VIP Industries SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 VIP Industries Product and Services

2.4.5 VIP Industries Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Travelpro

2.5.1 Travelpro Details

2.5.2 Travelpro Major Business

2.5.3 Travelpro SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Travelpro Product and Services

2.5.5 Travelpro Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 VF Corporation

2.6.1 VF Corporation Details

2.6.2 VF Corporation Major Business

2.6.3 VF Corporation Product and Services

2.6.4 VF Corporation Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Olympia

2.7.1 Olympia Details

2.7.2 Olympia Major Business

2.7.3 Olympia Product and Services

2.7.4 Olympia Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Rimowa

2.8.1 Rimowa Details

2.8.2 Rimowa Major Business

2.8.3 Rimowa Product and Services

2.8.4 Rimowa Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Briggs & Riley

2.9.1 Briggs & Riley Details

2.9.2 Briggs & Riley Major Business

2.9.3 Briggs & Riley Product and Services

2.9.4 Briggs & Riley Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Victorinox

2.10.1 Victorinox Details

2.10.2 Victorinox Major Business

2.10.3 Victorinox Product and Services

2.10.4 Victorinox Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Diplomat

2.11.1 Diplomat Details

2.11.2 Diplomat Major Business

2.11.3 Diplomat Product and Services

2.11.4 Diplomat Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Fox Luggage

2.12.1 Fox Luggage Details

2.12.2 Fox Luggage Major Business

2.12.3 Fox Luggage Product and Services

2.12.4 Fox Luggage Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 EMINENT

2.13.1 EMINENT Details

2.13.2 EMINENT Major Business

2.13.3 EMINENT Product and Services

2.13.4 EMINENT Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 ACE

2.14.1 ACE Details

2.14.2 ACE Major Business

2.14.3 ACE Product and Services

2.14.4 ACE Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Skyway

2.15.1 Skyway Details

2.15.2 Skyway Major Business

2.15.3 Skyway Product and Services

2.15.4 Skyway Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Traveler’s Choice

2.16.1 Traveler’s Choice Details

2.16.2 Traveler’s Choice Major Business

2.16.3 Traveler’s Choice Product and Services

2.16.4 Traveler’s Choice Luggage Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Luggage Bag Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Luggage Bag Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Luggage Bag Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Luggage Bag Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Luggage Bag Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Luggage Bag Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luggage Bag Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Luggage Bag Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luggage Bag Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luggage Bag Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Luggage Bag Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Luggage Bag Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luggage Bag Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luggage Bag Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Luggage Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Luggage Bag Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Luggage Bag Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Luggage Bag Market Segment by Sales Channel

11.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Luggage Bag Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Luggage Bag Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Luggage Bag Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Luggage Bag Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Luggage Bag Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Luggage Bag Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Luggage Bag Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Luggage Bag Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Luggage Bag Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Luggage Bag Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Luggage Bag Market Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Luggage Bag Market Share Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

