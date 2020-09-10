Bulletin Line

Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV)

Global “Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) in these regions. This report also studies the Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) :

  • Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is a sea motor vessel used for transmitting cargos, goods, supplies, crews, and offshore exploration and production equipment across oil platforms. OSV supports marine offshore drilling activities through the transportation of offshore energy resources, and it also facilitates oil rigs installation process. It is mostly used by oil and gas companies for exploration and production (E&P) activities. OSV is operated by ship owners or by companies that take OSV on lease. In addition, OSV facilitates the maritime logistics operation for various other industries such as Subsea and Deep Water Mining.

    Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Manufactures:

  • Edison Chouest
  • Tidewater
  • Bourbon Offshore
  • DOF
  • Swires
  • Maersk Supply Service
  • Farstad Shipping
  • Hornbeck
  • Cosl
  • Island Offshore Management
  • Gulf Mark
  • Havila Shipping

    Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Types:

  • Anchor Handling Tug Supply
  • Platform Supply Vessel
  • Multipurpose Support Vessel
  • Standby & Rescue Vessel
  • Others

    Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Applications:

  • Shallow Water
  • Deep Water

    Scope of this Report:

  • Deepwater production and exploration activities and investments by emerging economies in offshore exploration will drive the offshore support vessel market.
  • Oil & gas exploration and production activities are being carried out, both onshore and offshore, worldwide. The offshore oilfield business consists of the survey, exploration, construction, production, maintenance, upgradation of production facilities, and decommissioning. The activities at various stages of the oilfield lifecycle require different types of specialized offshore support vessels (OSV), which are suited for the project needs.
  • The offshore supply vessel market has been segmented into vessel type, depth, and region. The market has been further segmented, by vessel type; into anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels (PSV), multipurpose support vessels (MPSV), and standby and rescue vessels, crew vessels, chase vessels, seismic vessels, and others. The AHTS vessels segment accounted for the largest share, 45% of the market in 2017, AHTS vessels are principal support vessels used for towing, anchoring, and supplying equipment to drilling rigs and production platforms, making them the largest segment of the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Demand for offshore drilling is projected to recover slowly, particularly in deepwater fields as oil prices stabilize, thus, helping the AHTS market.
  • On the basis of depth, the market has been segmented into shallow water and deepwater segments. The application of offshore support vessels in shallow water projects is estimated to lead the market, in terms of market value share of 70.7% in 2017. The shallow water basins in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America will play a major role in driving the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Shallow water operations are typically less expensive compared to deepwater operations. Thus, recovering oil prices will lead to a faster increase in offshore activity in shallow water basins compared to deepwater ones.
  • The OSV market is less concentrated, various enterprises have invested in fleet expansion, so as to replace older vessels, and enhance their position in global market. Key players in offshore support vessel market include Edison Chouest, Tidewater, Bourbon Offshore, DOF, Swires, Maersk Supply Service, Farstad Shipping, Hornbeck, Cosl, Island Offshore Management, Gulf Mark and Havila Shipping.
  • The worldwide market for Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 25000 million USD in 2024, from 15500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

