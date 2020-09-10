Bulletin Line

Global Palmitic Acid Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Palmitic Acid

Global “Global Palmitic Acid Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Palmitic Acid in these regions. This report also studies the Global Palmitic Acid market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Palmitic Acid :

  • Palmitic acid is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in both animals and plants. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees, such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil.

    Global Palmitic Acid Market Manufactures:

  • Wilmar International
  • KLK Oleo
  • IOI Oleochemical
  • PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical
  • PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals
  • Shuangma Chemical
  • VVF
  • Pacific Oleo
  • Twin Rivers Technologies
  • PT. Musim Mas
  • CailÃ  & ParÃ©s
  • PMC Group

    Global Palmitic Acid Market Types:

  • Distilled Type
  • Fractionated Type

    Global Palmitic Acid Market Applications:

  • Soap & Detergent
  • Cosmetics
  • Grease & Lubricant
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Palmitic acid, a kind of fatty acid, derived from palm oil. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees. Applications of palmitic acid include soap & detergent, cosmetics, grease & lubricant, etc. Among those applications, soap & detergent accounts for the largest market share, which was about 49.99% in 2016.
  • The palmitic acid industry production is mainly concentrated in Asian region, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China and so on. The largest producing region is Southeast Asia, which produced 135373 MT in 2016. The follower is China, holding 18.50% production share. Global production of palmitic acid increased from 166874 MT in 2012 to 202653 MT in 2016.
  • As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer with about 33.51% share in 2016. The second consumer is China, consuming 57456 MT in the same year.
  • The palmitic acid industry has close relationship with the palm oil industry. Due to its low profit, some companies engaged in the palm oil industry have given up the business. In China, there are just a few suppliers.
  • The worldwide market for Global Palmitic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 240 million USD in 2024, from 210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Palmitic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Palmitic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Palmitic Acid , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Palmitic Acid in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Palmitic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Palmitic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Palmitic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Palmitic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Palmitic Acid Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Palmitic Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Palmitic Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Palmitic Acid Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Palmitic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Palmitic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

