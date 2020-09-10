Global Palmitic Acid Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Global Palmitic Acid Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Palmitic Acid in these regions. This report also studies the Global Palmitic Acid market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Palmitic Acid :

Palmitic acid is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in both animals and plants. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees, such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil. Global Palmitic Acid Market Manufactures:

Wilmar International

KLK Oleo

IOI Oleochemical

PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical

PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals

Shuangma Chemical

VVF

Pacific Oleo

Twin Rivers Technologies

PT. Musim Mas

CailÃ & ParÃ©s

PMC Group Global Palmitic Acid Market Types:

Distilled Type

Fractionated Type Global Palmitic Acid Market Applications:

Soap & Detergent

Cosmetics

Grease & Lubricant

Scope of this Report:

Palmitic acid, a kind of fatty acid, derived from palm oil. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees. Applications of palmitic acid include soap & detergent, cosmetics, grease & lubricant, etc. Among those applications, soap & detergent accounts for the largest market share, which was about 49.99% in 2016.

The palmitic acid industry production is mainly concentrated in Asian region, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China and so on. The largest producing region is Southeast Asia, which produced 135373 MT in 2016. The follower is China, holding 18.50% production share. Global production of palmitic acid increased from 166874 MT in 2012 to 202653 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer with about 33.51% share in 2016. The second consumer is China, consuming 57456 MT in the same year.

The palmitic acid industry has close relationship with the palm oil industry. Due to its low profit, some companies engaged in the palm oil industry have given up the business. In China, there are just a few suppliers.

The worldwide market for Global Palmitic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 240 million USD in 2024, from 210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.