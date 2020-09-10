Bulletin Line

Global Para-aramid Fiber Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Para-aramid Fiber

This report focuses on “Global Para-aramid Fiber Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Para-aramid Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Para-aramid Fiber :

  • Para-aramid fiber is a kind of man-made high-performance aramid fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. It is produced by p-phthaloylchloride (TPC) and p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and is used for tires, rubber goods, fiber-optic cable tension members, protective apparel, friction material, construction reinforcement, etc.
  • There are Kevlar series of DuPont, Twaron & Technora series of Teijin which are commercial para-aramid fibers in Europe.

    Global Para-aramid Fiber Market Manufactures:

  • Teijin Aramid
  • Dupont
  • JSC Kamenskvolokno

    Global Para-aramid Fiber Market Types:

  • Para-aramid Filament
  • Para-aramid Staple Fiber
  • Para-aramid Shortcut
  • Para-aramid Pulp

    Global Para-aramid Fiber Market Applications:

  • Rope
  • Rubber reinforcements
  • Security protection
  • Tires
  • Optical fiber reinforcements
  • Frictional and sealing materials
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Europe production of Para-aramid fiber increases from 27635 MT in 2010 to 37161 MT in 2014. The average growth rate is more than 7.64%. Netherlands is the major manufacturing market in Europe which holds the 75.21% production market share in 2014. Germany is the major consumption market in Europe, which holds the 33.25% consumption market share in 2014. We believe that the Europe total production will increase with the CAGR of 4.66% in the next five years.
  • The downstream are mainly rubber reinforcements, security protection, tires, frictional and sealing materials. In recent years, these industries demand increase rapidly in Europe which will promote the para-aramid production.
  • This report focuses on the Global Para-aramid Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Para-aramid Fiber Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Para-aramid Fiber market?
    • How will the Global Para-aramid Fiber market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Para-aramid Fiber market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Para-aramid Fiber market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Para-aramid Fiber market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Para-aramid Fiber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Para-aramid Fiber , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Para-aramid Fiber in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Para-aramid Fiber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Para-aramid Fiber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

