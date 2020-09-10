Global Para-aramid Fiber Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Para-aramid Fiber Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Para-aramid Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Para-aramid Fiber :

Para-aramid fiber is a kind of man-made high-performance aramid fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. It is produced by p-phthaloylchloride (TPC) and p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and is used for tires, rubber goods, fiber-optic cable tension members, protective apparel, friction material, construction reinforcement, etc.

There are Kevlar series of DuPont, Twaron & Technora series of Teijin which are commercial para-aramid fibers in Europe.

Teijin Aramid

Dupont

JSC Kamenskvolokno Global Para-aramid Fiber Market Types:

Para-aramid Filament

Para-aramid Staple Fiber

Para-aramid Shortcut

Para-aramid Pulp Global Para-aramid Fiber Market Applications:

Rope

Rubber reinforcements

Security protection

Tires

Optical fiber reinforcements

Frictional and sealing materials

The Europe production of Para-aramid fiber increases from 27635 MT in 2010 to 37161 MT in 2014. The average growth rate is more than 7.64%. Netherlands is the major manufacturing market in Europe which holds the 75.21% production market share in 2014. Germany is the major consumption market in Europe, which holds the 33.25% consumption market share in 2014. We believe that the Europe total production will increase with the CAGR of 4.66% in the next five years.

The downstream are mainly rubber reinforcements, security protection, tires, frictional and sealing materials. In recent years, these industries demand increase rapidly in Europe which will promote the para-aramid production.