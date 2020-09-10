Global Polio Vaccine Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Polio Vaccine Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Polio Vaccine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Polio Vaccine :

Polio vaccines are vaccines used to prevent poliomyelitis. There are two types: one that uses inactivated poliovirus and is given by injection, and one that uses weakened poliovirus and is given by mouth. Global Polio Vaccine Market Manufactures:

Sanofi

GSK

Bibcol

Serum Institute

Tiantan Biological

IMBCA

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Bio-Med

Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Global Polio Vaccine Market Types:

Inactivated Global Polio Vaccine (IPV)

Oral Global Polio Vaccine (OPV) Global Polio Vaccine Market Applications:

Public

Private

The global average price of Global Polio Vaccine is in the increasing trend, from 497 USD/K doses in 2012 to 534 USD/K doses in 2016. With the situation of global economy and the IPV more and more popular, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Global Polio Vaccine includes Inactivated Global Polio Vaccine (IPV), Oral Global Polio Vaccine (OPV), and the revenue proportion of Inactivated Global Polio Vaccine (IPV) in 2016 is about 15.4%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Global Polio Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1630 million USD in 2024, from 1210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.