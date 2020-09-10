Global Table Tennis Balls Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Table Tennis Balls Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Table Tennis Balls market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Table Tennis Balls :

Table tennis, also known as ping-pong, is a popular sport in which two or four players hit a lightweight ball back and forth across a table using a small bat. Originated in Europe, table tennis is popular worldwide today. Global Table Tennis Balls Market Manufactures:

DHS

Double Fish

Nittaku

STIGA

Andro

Xushaofa

Butterfly

TSP

DONIC

EastPoint Sports

Yinhe

JOOLA

729

Champion Sports

Weener

XIOM Global Table Tennis Balls Market Types:

1 Star Ball

2 Star Ball

3 Star Ball

Other Balls Global Table Tennis Balls Market Applications:

Fitness & Recreation

Fitness & Recreation

Match & Training Scope of this Report:

The global average price of table tennis balls is in the increasing trend, from 312 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 382 USD/K Unit in 2016. The huge increase in 2014 and 2015 is largely due to the introduction of seamless table tennis balls.

China is the largest supplier of table tennis, with a production market share nearly 92.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of table tennis, enjoying production market share nearly 5.07% in 2016. Though Germany manufacturer Weener have introduced new technology, the market share of China will also be slowly increasing in the next several years due to low labor cost and materials cost.

China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 69.14% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 10.17%.

The worldwide market for Global Table Tennis Balls is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 290 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.