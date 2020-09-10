Global Table Tennis Balls Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global Table Tennis Balls

This report focuses on “Global Table Tennis Balls Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Table Tennis Balls market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Table Tennis Balls :

  • Table tennis, also known as ping-pong, is a popular sport in which two or four players hit a lightweight ball back and forth across a table using a small bat. Originated in Europe, table tennis is popular worldwide today.

    Global Table Tennis Balls Market Manufactures:

  • DHS
  • Double Fish
  • Nittaku
  • STIGA
  • Andro
  • Xushaofa
  • Butterfly
  • TSP
  • DONIC
  • EastPoint Sports
  • Yinhe
  • JOOLA
  • 729
  • Champion Sports
  • Weener
  • XIOM

    Global Table Tennis Balls Market Types:

  • 1 Star Ball
  • 2 Star Ball
  • 3 Star Ball
  • Other Balls

    Global Table Tennis Balls Market Applications:

  • Fitness & Recreation
  • Match & Training

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of table tennis balls is in the increasing trend, from 312 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 382 USD/K Unit in 2016. The huge increase in 2014 and 2015 is largely due to the introduction of seamless table tennis balls.
  • China is the largest supplier of table tennis, with a production market share nearly 92.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of table tennis, enjoying production market share nearly 5.07% in 2016. Though Germany manufacturer Weener have introduced new technology, the market share of China will also be slowly increasing in the next several years due to low labor cost and materials cost.
  • China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 69.14% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 10.17%.
  • The worldwide market for Global Table Tennis Balls is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 290 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Table Tennis Balls in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Table Tennis Balls Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Table Tennis Balls market?
    • How will the Global Table Tennis Balls market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Table Tennis Balls market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Table Tennis Balls market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Table Tennis Balls market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Table Tennis Balls product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Table Tennis Balls , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Table Tennis Balls in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Table Tennis Balls competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Table Tennis Balls breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

