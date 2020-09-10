Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Trauma Implants market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Trauma Implants Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Trauma Implants market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Trauma Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Metal Plates & Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails & Rods, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global trauma implants market size was valued at USD 7.28 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Trauma Implants Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Trauma implants are intended for repairing a fracture or broken bones and surgical treatment of tumor diseases of bones, such as those of the arms, shoulders, legs, or skull. Trauma implants can decrease the pain related to the movement of the joint, and at the same time, they can significantly increase the mobility of the joints. Thus, increased mobility willl allow patients to enjoy the quality of life that they led before. The demand for trauma implants is likely to upsurge in the forthcoming years due to the growing number of bone fracture cases across the globe.

The rising number of sports injuries and growing geriatric population who are more prone to bone fracture are likely to play a major role in driving the trauma implants market growth during the forecast period. According to the study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) around 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports in the U.S., and more than 3.5 million teens and children suffer from sports injuries every year. Increase demand for minimally invasive devices during surgical treatment of bone fractures will boost the trauma implants product demand during the forecast period. Combined with this, technological advancement and growing new product launches by many key players are likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Orthopedic Fractures to Boost the Market Growth 

Road traffic accidents have been documented as one of the modes of orthopedic fractures, and the rise in a number of road traffic accidents worldwide are likely to increase the demand for trauma implants in the coming years. According to the article published by the International Journal of Orthopedics Sciences in 2017, in India, around 30% of patients had tibia bone fractured due to road traffic accidents. Growing usage of motor vehicles and poor traffic systems in many nations are likely to increase the number of road traffic accidents resulting in orthopedic fracture. Such a rapid increase in the number of orthopedic fractures across the globe is expected to fuel the demand for trauma implants in the forthcoming years.

There has been a dramatic increase in the aging population globally, and a rise in the prevalence of bone diseases coupled with low bone mass density is likely to fuel the demand for trauma implants during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world”s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050.

Rising cases of sports injuries are likely to become an additional cause of bone fractures, which inturn will propel the growth of the trauma implants at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about the growing technological innovations and the need for minimally invasive implant devices are currently becoming the major key trends impacting the trauma implants market growth. Also, osteoporosis cases will boost market growth. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), approximately 30.5 million people aged above 50 years had osteoporosis in the year 2015.

Growing launches of trauma implants by many large and mid-scale companies and collaborations & partnerships strategies opted by the players are expected to expand the sales of trauma implants during the forthcoming years.

For instance, in 2019, OSSIO launched OSSIOfiber Bone Pin Family for maintenance of alignment and fixation of bone fractures, osteotomies, arthrodesis and bone grafts in the U.S. An increase orthopedic surgeries and the entrance of new players in the market offering a large number of trauma implants are likely to upsurge the trauma implants growth in the coming years.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Rise in Technological Innovations to Drive Pins/Wires Segment Growth

Based on product, the trauma implants market is classified into metal plates & screws, pins/wires, nails & rods, and others. Among them, metal plates & screws segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. Metallic plates are more economical and easily available. Moreover, the screws inserted over a guidewire during articular fractures reduces the risk of misplacement, thereby enhancing the accuracy.

Pins/Wires segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sector and likely to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players involved in the development of pins/wires. Technological innovations in pins/wires for orthopedic application is the major factor likely to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. For instance, MAGNEZIX PIN, a bio-absorbable implant, has outstanding stability, helps in reestablishing bone continuity after fractures, and has as infection inhibiting properties.

Nails/ Rods segment is likely to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players involved in the development of innovative products.

By End-user Analysis

Hospitals Segment to Continue Its Dominance Throughout the Forecast Period in the Global Trauma Replacement Market

Based on end-user, the trauma implants market has been categorized into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Among them, the hospitals segment captured a major share in the trauma fixation devices market. This is mainly due to rising healthcare infrastructure in hospitals and the presence of advanced facilities. The hospital segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years. This is attributed to the rise in the number of orthopedic fracture surgeries performed in the hospitals and the growing number of hospital visits by patients with orthopedic fractures.

The orthopedic clinics segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of orthopedic clinics. Moreover, a rise in a number of orthopedic surgeries in ambulatory surgery centers is likely to augment the demand for trauma implants during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the trauma implant segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America dominated the trauma implants market in the year 2018. An increase in the number of patients diagnosed with osteoarthritis and an increase in the geriatric population are the major factors likely to boost the demand for trauma implants in North America during the forecast period. In addition to that, the presence of key players engaged in the development of innovative products in the U.S. is likely to boost the trauma implants revenue growth in North America.

North America Trauma Implants Market Size,2018

Europe is likely to hold the second-largest market share after North America owing to the rise in a number of degenerative joint diseases. Growing product launches and growing presence of leading players with a strong distribution network is likely to boost the market growth in Europe. The trauma implants market in the Asia Pacific is likely to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing prevalence of bone diseases, rise in disposable incomes, growing patient population, and gradually improving healthcare infrastructure.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are likely to experience moderate growth in trauma implants market attributable to growing number of orthopedic injuries & diseases and a rise in the adoption of trauma implants for orthopedic surgeries.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Strong Product Offerings by Key Players Are Likely to Propel the Trauma Implant Industry Growth

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew are the leading players in the trauma implants market with a strong brand presence combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance in trauma implants area and generate significant revenue in the forthcoming years owing to the persistent investments in research and development for the launch of cost-effective and innovative trauma implants. Moreover, a strong focus on strategic partnerships with other players in the trauma implants segment is likely to support the expansion of their footprints in the trauma implants markets.

Other players involved in the distribution and manufacturing of orthopaedic implants with a considerable market share include Aesculap, Inc.“ Wright Medical Group N.V., Acumed LLC, Conformis, Orthofix Medical Inc. among others

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Aesculap, Inc.“ a B. Braun company

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Conformis

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The trauma implants market report provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the trauma implants market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2015 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Metal plates & Screws

Pins/Wires

Nails & Rods

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

January 2019: Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. an orthopedic implant and instruments manufacturer, announced the launch of the Helix Locking Plate System which includes both small fragments as well as large fragment implants suitable for different bones of Lower and Upper Extremities.

October 2018: Biedermann Motech International Limited announced the launch of polyaxial screw technologies, the first injection screw that can be used through, and in combination with, its polyaxial locking plate systems at the 2018 Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting in Kissimmee (Orlando).

September 2016: Medtronic announced the launch of VariLoc Locking Compression Plate System in China and other select countries

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Trauma Implants in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Trauma Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Metal Plates & Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails & Rods, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580