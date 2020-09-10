Global Vehicle Camshaft Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Vehicle Camshaft Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Vehicle Camshaft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Vehicle Camshaft :

Global Vehicle Camshaft is an important engine component in an automobile, from a technical standpoint, a Global Vehicle Camshaft fulfills the function of converting rotatory motion of crankshaft to oscillating motion of follower, through a cam profile. The camshaft uses lobes (called cams) that push against the valves to open them as the camshaft rotates; springs on the valves return them to their closed position. This is a critical job, and can have a great impact on an engine's performance at different speeds. Global Vehicle Camshaft Market Manufactures:

ThyssenKrupp

MAHLE

Kautex Textron (CWC)

Seojin Cam

Precision Camshafts

Linamar

Musashi Seimitsu

Zhongzhou Group

Federal-Mogul

Xiyuan Camshaft

Riken

ESTAS

LACO

Tongxin Machinery

Nippon Piston Ring

XILING Power

Shenglong

Schleicher Fahrzeugteile

Hejia Industry Global Vehicle Camshaft Market Types:

Cast Camshaft

Assembled Camshaft

Forged Camshaft Global Vehicle Camshaft Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Scope of this Report:

The vehicle camshaft market is very concerted market; the revenue of top nineteen players accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The players mainly are ThyssenKrupp, MAHLE, Kautex Textron (CWC), Seojin Cam and Precision Camshafts. ThyssenKrupp is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 23% in 2017. The next is MAHLE and Kautex Textron (CWC).

There are mainly three type product of vehicle camshaft market: Cast Camshaft, Assembled Camshaft and forged Camshaft.

Geographically, the global vehicle camshaft market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India and other The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is China and North America.

The worldwide market for Global Vehicle Camshaft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3190 million USD in 2024, from 2750 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.