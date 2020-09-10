Glycine Market Size Outlook, Share Valuation, Key Companies And Industry Forecast to 2026

The global glycine market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Glycine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade , Food Grade, Technical Grade), By Application (Feed and food additive, pH buffers and stabilizers, Pharmaceutical ingredient, Chemical intermediate, Other), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Food & Feed, Cosmetics, Research, Other) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other glycine market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all prominent companies operating in the market. They are as follows:

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH

YUKI GOSEI KOGYO CO., LTD.

Showa Denko KK

CHATTEM CHEMICALS

Nantong Guangrong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Paras Intermediates Private Limited

Shandong Zhenxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd.

Other prominent companies

Rising Consumption of Meat to Favor Growth in Europe

In terms of geography, Europe and North America currently hold the major glycine market share, followed by Asia Pacific. In the coming years, North America is anticipated to grow moderately because of the steady growth of the pharmaceutical industry in this region. Europe would adopt a similar trend as the consumption of ready-to-eat food items and meat is rising day by day in this region. It would increase the application of glycine for feed and food additive application.

Regional Analysis for Glycine Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Glycine Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Glycine Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Glycine Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

