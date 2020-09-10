Green and Bio Solvents Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Green and Bio Solvents Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Green and Bio Solvents. A Report, titled “Global Green and Bio Solvents Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Green and Bio Solvents manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Green and Bio Solvents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Short Description About Green and Bio Solvents Market:

Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/12686291

The research covers the current Green and Bio Solvents market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bioamber Inc

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

The DOW Chemical Company

Vertec Biosolvents Inc

Florida Chemicals Company Inc

Cargill Inc

Galactic

LyondellBasell

Gevo

Pinova Holding INC

Myriant

Solvay Scope of the Green and Bio Solvents Market Report: This report focuses on the Green and Bio Solvents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Industrial solvents are used as component ingredients in formulated products or as processing aids in manufacturing. Demand will grow modestly but the mix of solvents will continue to change dramatically under environmental and regulatory pressure designed to reduce emissions of ODS (Ozone Depleting Substances), VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants). Environmentally friendly €œgreen solvents€ and conventional solvents that are regulation exempt to replace conventional hydrocarbon and chlorinated solvents.North America is the biggest producer and consumer of bio solvents, the production accounted for 33.78% of global production in 2015, followed by Europe, accounted for 26.62%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.3% from 2015 to 2021. Growth of major end-use industries particularly in China and India is expected to drive the regional market.The raw materials of bio solvents are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The bio solvents market offers immense opportunities countries such as USA, India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. On the basis of application, bio solvents market is segmented as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and printing inks among other niche applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India and Mexico on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization rates is expected to remain a key driving factor for this segment. The shift in trends towards using eco-friendly paints coupled with growing construction industry is expected to drive bio solvents demand.Global bio solvents market is concentrated with top five companies accounting for more than 50% of the market share in 2015. Major companies operating in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Bioamber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co, The DOW Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, Florida Chemicals Company Inc, Cargill Inc, Galactic, LyondellBasell and Solvay.The worldwide market for Green and Bio Solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 8610 million US$ in 2023, from 5480 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Green and Bio Solvents Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Green and Bio Solvents Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Green and Bio Solvents market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Bioalcohols

Bio-Glycols&Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals