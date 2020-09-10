Growing Status of Humectants Market Analysis Research Report in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2017-2026

Global Humectants Market is accounted for $18,102.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $38,961.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increase in demand from various end-use industries, technological changes in cosmetics and change in lifestyle drives are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, strict Regulations and International Quality Standards for Humectants are hindering the market growth.

Humectants are hygroscopic ingredients used to preserve moisture. They are the main ingredients used in hair care and skin care products to preserve moisture. It contains several hydrophilic groups, such as hydroxyl group, amines & carboxyl groups, and ester. Basically, humectant is an element that draws water molecules out of its environment. Thus, moisturizers containing humectant help rehydrate the skin’s surface. In several products, humectants control moisture changes caused by humidity variations in processing, transit, and storage.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016358

Based on application, Food & Beverage segment has a steady growth during the forecast period owing to extensive product shelf life, reserved moisture, raised product competence and growing application in sorbitol and glycerol. By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is fastest-growing market for humectants, due to its increasing economy with a huge population base ready to spend on functional & nutritional food and the fast growing consumer markets of China, India, and Japan.

Some of the keyplayers profiled in the market are E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Cargill, The DOW Chemical Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Fr?res, Ingredion Incorporated, Brenntag AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barentz, Batory Foods, Corbion N.V., VMP Chemiekontor and Lubrizol.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016358

Types Covered:

– Glycerol

– Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS) & Polysaccharides

– Phosphates

– Glycols

– Sugar Alcohols or Polyols

– Urea

– Aloevera

– Acids

– Proteins

– Other Types

Sources Covered:

– Synthetic

– Natural

Applications Covered:

– Animal Feed

– Pharmaceuticals

– Oral & Personal Care Products

– Food & Beverages

– paints and coatings

– Other Applications

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016358

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.