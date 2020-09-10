Heavy Hex Nuts Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Heavy Hex Nuts market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Heavy hex nuts are slightly larger and thicker than standard (finished) hex nuts. There are numerous grades and the heavy pattern is typically used for large diameter and high strength bolts.

Heavy hex nuts are available in plain steel, zinc plated or stainless steel in coarse and fine, standard or left hand threads.

Heavy hex nuts are widely used in various industries like Construction, Oil & Gas, Ship Building Industry, Nuclear Power Plant, Paper & Pulp Industries, Petro-Chemical Industries, etc.

The Heavy Hex Nuts market was valued at 1810 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2160 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heavy Hex Nuts.

Stanley Black & Decker

Infasco

Carbon Steel Nuts

Stainless Steel Nuts

Construction

Shipbuilding

Power Plants