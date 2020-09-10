Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market 2020 Global Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2025

A recent report published by QMI on homeland security and emergency management market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of homeland security and emergency management market history as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for homeland security and emergency management during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of homeland security and emergency management to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the homeland security and emergency management market are estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period. Also, this market has witnessed the number of key developments by major companies operating in the market including new product development, partnerships, contracts, and so on.

Homeland security and emergency management work includes customs, border, and immigration enforcement, emergency response to natural and manmade disasters, antiterrorism work, and cybersecurity.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Based on vertical, it is segmented into homeland security and emergency management. Homeland security and emergency management provide security and safety across various sectors including aviation, border control, law enforcement & intelligence agencies, financial service industries, government intelligence agencies, and cybersecurity. The increasing crime rates and terrorist attacks, both, domestically and globally, as well as cyber-attacks on government institutions and citizens, have also propelled the growth of this segment. By the end-user, it is segmented into cybersecurity, critical infrastructure security law enforcement, intelligence gathering, risk and emergency services, border security, maritime security, aviation security.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o The increasing crime rates and terrorist attacks

o The adoption of cloud computing technologies in the cybersecurity industry

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

2. Raytheon Company

3. Northrop Grumman

4. IBM

5. Elbit Systems

Important Developments:

o In August 2017, Trump reversed the restrictions on military hardware for police. Police departments now have access to military surplus equipment which is used in warfare that includes grenade launchers, armored vehicles, and bayonets in situations like riots.

o In May 2018, US defense and Homeland Security signed an agreement with the Pentagon for additional manpower and equipment for securing the US-Mexican border

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For homeland security and emergency management market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the homeland security and emergency management market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies that have a strong infrastructure to boost the aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada have been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in homeland security and emergency management market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest growing homeland security and emergency management market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for homeland security and emergency management market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Vertical:

Homeland Security

Emergency Management

By End User:

Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering

Cyber Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Risk & Emergency Services

Border Security

CBRNE

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Vertical

By End-User

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Vertical

By End-User

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Vertical

By End-User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Vertical

By End-User

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Vertical

By End-User

Rest of the World

By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

By Vertical

By End-User

