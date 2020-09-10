Honey Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2029

Honey has applications in a range of industries. In recent times, honey is well accepted by a wide range of population from all over the globe.Growing awareness about its nutritional properties is said to be the key reason for this acceptance. Increased demand from some of the key industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverages, personal care, and cosmetics is fueling the growth of the global honey market.

Many players in the global honey market are chasing various tactics to grow their businesses. Some of them are focused on expanding their distribution channels. For this purpose, some players have entered into partnerships with their smaller rivals. Besides, numerous players are using online channels to reach their target consumer base. All these efforts are projected to foster the global honey market.

Growing Use of Honey for Medicinal Purposes to Spur Demand

Honey has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These factors make them suitable for use in manufacturing of various medicines. Growing demand from pharmaceutical sector is projected to offer stupendous growth avenues for the development of the global honey market. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested the use of honey to get relief from chronic cough in adults. Besides, honey is also known for strengthening the immune system of an individual when consumed on regular basis.

Many people include honey in their diets on regular basis owing to its health benefits. It is known to be helpful in prevention of chronic diseases. Numerous other benefits of honey include maintaining blood pressure, minimizing diabetes risks, and helpful in healing of burns and wounds. All these benefits suggest the opportunities for the development of players working in the global honey market.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition highlights the use of honey in controlling one’s appetite. The research states that when an individual consumes honey before going to bed, it helps their body in burning more fat during early hours of sleep. Rising trend of going for weight management programs is one of the important factors expected to stimulate the growth of the global honey market.

Increased Honey Use in Various Food Items Helping Honey Market to Grow

Honey is sweet in nature. Thus, many people use it in a range of food items as a natural alternative for sugar and other chemical artificial sweeteners. This signifies growing demand for honey from worldwide households. In recent times, many companies from the food industry are using honey as a sweetener. This shift can be attributed to changing consumer preference to buy food products prepared from natural sweeteners. Growing us of honey in cake mixes, cereals, jams, jellies, and processed foods is projected to foster the growth of the global honey market.

On regional front, North America and Europe are projected to show upward growth graph of the honey market. Increased awareness about the health benefits on consumption of honey and growing research activities in healthcare sector are estimated to help in the market growth. Besides, advancing agriculture sector and growing number of food manufacturing factories in Asia Pacific will help in pushing the honey market during upcoming period.

