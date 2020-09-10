Immunoglobulins Market 2020-2026 | Global Industry Analysis By COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Size, Share And Trends

The global immunoglobulins market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Route of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC)), By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), By Form (Liqui, Lyophilized), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other immunoglobulins market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Immunoglobulin Market are:

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

The market in North America generated a revenue of US$ 6,291.5 Mn in 2017 and is and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the acceptance of immunoglobulin as a first line of treatment for many critical immune disorders. The increasing number of patients and the growing demand for novel therapies will further aid the growth of the market in the region.

Regional Analysis for Immunoglobulins Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Immunoglobulins Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Immunoglobulins Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Immunoglobulins Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

