Impact of COVID-19 on Bismaleimide Monomer Market Demand by Key Players like Evonik, Hexcel, Huntsman, Daiwakasei Industry, MPI Chemie and More

This report studies the Bismaleimide Monomer market, Bismaleimide (BMI) is yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder, which is a new class of thermosetting polymers that have gained huge acceptance in recent years due to their excellent thermal and electrical properties over a wide range of temperature. Bismaleimide Monomer can be reacted with modifier to produce Bismaleimide resin. Bismaleimide resin has excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc. Evonik, Hexcel, Huntsman, HOS-Technik and ABROL are leading suppliers of Bismaleimide resin, which mainly also synthesis Monomer for their own resin system. Bismaleimide Monomer has also been found as a good modifier of high performance materials to improve heat resistance properties. For example, Bismaleimide PDM is used in off-road tires and high-elastic solid tires. At present, tire manufacturers have used PDM and achieved good results.

“The worldwide market for Bismaleimide Monomer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Bismaleimide Monomer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Evonik

*Hexcel

*Huntsman

*Daiwakasei Industry

*K.I Chemical

*MPI Chemie

*HOS-Technik

*ABROL

*Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech

*Xian Shuangma

*Puyang Willing Chemicals

*Laiyu Chemical

*Sanjing Polytron Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*4,4-Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane

*M-Phenylene Bismaleimide

*Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Aviation

*Automotive

*Military

*Electronics

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Bismaleimide Monomer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bismaleimide Monomer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bismaleimide Monomer in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Bismaleimide Monomer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Bismaleimide Monomer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Bismaleimide Monomer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bismaleimide Monomer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

