In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices:

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro ("in glass"). The process involves monitoring and stimulating a woman's ovulatory process, removing an ovum or ova (egg or eggs) from the woman's ovaries and letting sperm fertilise them in a liquid in a laboratory. The fertilised egg (zygote) undergoes embryo culture for 2–6 days, and is then transferred to the same or another woman's uterus, with the intention of establishing a successful pregnancy.

Hunter Scientific

K-Systems / Kivex Biotec

Prarthana Fertility Centre

Esco Micro

Victory A.R.T. Laboratory

Servy Massey Fertility Institute

The Infertility Center Of St. Louis

Girexx

Dunya Ivf Centre

Iscare Lighthouse In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market Types:

Incubators

Cryosystem

Imaging System

Ovum Aspiration Pump

Sperm Aspiration Pump

Micro Manipulators In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market Applications:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Clinical Research Institutes

Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Theoretically, IVF could be performed by collecting the contents from a woman’s fallopian tubes or uterus after natural ovulation, mixing it with sperm, and reinserting the fertilised ova into the uterus. However, without additional techniques, the chances of pregnancy would be extremely small. The additional techniques that are routinely used in IVF include ovarian hyperstimulation to generate multiple eggs or ultrasound-guided transvaginal oocyte retrieval directly from the ovaries; after which the ova and sperm are prepared, as well as culture and selection of resultant embryos before embryo transfer into a uterus.