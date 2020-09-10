Bulletin Line

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines

This report focuses on “Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Industrial Butt Fusion Machines:

  • This report studies the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market, also known as Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.

    Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Manufactures:

  • Fusion Group
  • Ritmo Group
  • Rothenberger
  • SAURON
  • SINWINCO
  • Georg Fischer
  • Kennees
  • Fusion Provida UK
  • Hiweld
  • Mcelroy
  • Hy-Ram Engineering
  • Acuster Bahisa
  • Wuxi Baoda
  • Hangzhou Huanzhong

    Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Types:

  • Automatic
  • Semi-Automatic
  • Manual

    Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Water Supply
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Fusion Group, Rothenberger and RITMO captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market in 2017. Fusion Group dominated with 22.94 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15.92 percent revenue share and RITMO with 10.90 percent revenue share. Other leading vendors include SAURON, SINWINCO, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Utilities, Hiweld, Mcelroy, Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda and Hangzhou Huanzhong.
  • Pipe fusion is popular across numerous applications due to its ability to conform to so many environments, conditions, and budgets. In terms of the segment, the Oil & Gas segment was the largest contributor in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market. In 2017 the Oil & Gas market amounted for 38.74% of sales share.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Butt Fusion Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million USD in 2024, from 1130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market?
    • How will the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Butt Fusion Machines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

