Industrial Microbiology Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2029



Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Overview

The global industrial microbiology market is growing, thanks to the rising preference for industrial automation across the globe. This growing emphasis on industrial safety and industrial food and hygiene is likely to work in favor of the market over the tenure of assessment, from 2019 to 2029. Industrial microbiology finds use in several applications in pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and agriculture. With the expanding population and rising disposable income, the demand for consumer products is expected to rise, which calls for more safety and quality testing of the products. With the government regulations and growing public concerns pertaining to the products’ safety are likely to trigger growth of the global industrial microbiology market over the assessment tenure.

The field of industrial microbiology encompasses management, improvement, and screening of microorganisms for the purpose of production of numerous end use products. Accurate and rapid testing of pathogens results in the reduction of industry costs, protection of brand image, and accelerates the outbreak of response and investigation. A rise in the number of product recalls is likely to emerge as a growth factor for the global industrial microbiology market over the period of forecast, from 2019 to 2029.

Product, application, and region are the three key parameters based on which the global industrial microbiology market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Notable Developments

The global industrial microbiology market has come across some prominent developments in the recent years. One such development that have played an important role in influencing the course of the market is mentioned below:

In March 2020, US-based Danaher Corporation successfully acquired the biopharma business from the Life Sciences Division of General Electronics. Following the acquisition, the newly acquired has been rebranded as Cytiva and is expected to be functioning as a standalone company within the Life Sciences segment of Danaher Corporation. This acquisition is anticipated to widen the reach of Danaher in the Life Sciences sector.

Some of the key players in the global industrial microbiology market comprise the below-mentioned:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

BioMerieux SA

Sigma Aldrich

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize global industrial microbiology market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027.

High Demand for Use in Multiple Applications to Spell Growth for the Market

Several microorganisms find abundant use in the sector of industrial microbiology, which includes genetically modified organisms (GMOs), naturally occurring organisms, and laboratory-selected mutants. In addition, research and development activities pertaining to microbiology are increasingly finding use in environmental testing organizations, oil and gas organizations, and the food and beverage industry. Biopharmaceutical industry has also witnessed a rise in the research and development activities pertaining to industrial microbiology, which is likely to drive the growth of the market.

There has been a rise in the demand for various fermented products and nutraceuticals in the recent times, which is likely to play an important role in driving the growth of the global industrial microbiology market. The utilization of industrial microorganisms for the formulation of syrup, making of empty capsules, preparation of genetically modified food products, and bioremediation process is likely to open up plethora of opportunities for the market.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of regional segmentation, the global industrial microbiology market is estimated to be dominated by north America over the period of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. Driven by the increased research and development activities in the US, North America market is estimated to remain at the forefront of growth throughout the tenure of assessment.

The global industrial microbiology market is segmented as:

Application

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Industry

Agricultural Industry

Environmental Industry

Cosmetic Industry/Personal Care Industry

Product

Equipment and Systems

Consumables

Reagents

