Industrial Robot Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.

FANUC(Japan)

KUKA(Germany)

ABB(Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau(Italy)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Yamaha(Japan)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

IGM(Australia)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

Siasun(China)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

Estun Automation(China)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

STEP Electric Corporation

Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

Guangdong Topstar Technology(China)

Currently, the global industrial robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, United States and Korea, like FANUC, Yaskawa (Motoman), Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, EPSON Robots, DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Panasonic, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha, Star Seiki and JEL Corporation from Japan; KUKA and CLOOS from Germany; ABB and Staubli from Switzerland; Hyundai Robotics and Robostar from Korea; Omron Adept Technologies from United States and Comau from Italy. In future, the Korean players be likely to play more important roles in the next several years, for example, Hyundai Robotics has set a goal of making 500 billion won ($ 444 million) in revenue by 2021 and becoming one of the top five robotics companies in the world.China has surpassed Japan as the largest market of industrial robots since 2013, and sold 86,415 units in 2016. Europe is the second market, and sold 56414 units in 2016, while 30457 units sold in United States, 36241 units sold in Japan, 42151 units sold in Korea, 7614 sold in Taiwan and 2445 sold in India in 2016.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical

Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food

Beverages and Pharmaceuticals