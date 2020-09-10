Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Therapeutics Market 2020 – Global Top Leading Countries Companies, Drivers, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

Inflammatory bowel diseases usually come with associated complications such as inflammation of the joints, eye, skin, colon cancer, ulcers, and malnutrition. It can be treated typically by using drug therapy methods such as immune system antibiotics and suppressors, anti-inflammatory drugs, lifestyle management, and surgery. The rising prevalence of inflammatory problems is anticipated to boost the global “inflammatory bowel diseases therapeutics market”, says Fortune Business Insights in their recent report.

The study conducted on inflammatory bowel diseases therapeutics market by Fortune Business Insights is titled, “Inflammatory Bowe Diseases Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trends by Product (TNF inhibitors, Aminosalicylates, Immunomodulators, Corticosteroids, Others), By Disease Indication (Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Geography Forecast till 2026”. According to this study, the market can be is categorized on the basis of various factors such as product, diseases indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Leading Players operating in the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Therapeutics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

ALLERGAN

Shire

Rise in Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle to Help Market Grow Rapidly in Asia Pacific

The rise in prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease is anticipated to help North America emerge dominant in the global market. In addition, the increasing expenditure on healthcare and medical activities and availability of early diagnostic procedures for curing inflammatory diseases may also help this region to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to show high growth potential on account of the increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis and crohn’s disease. Moreover, increasing risk factors related to inflammatory diseases such as consuming non-nutritious food, adoption of sedentary lifestyle, drinking, smoking, and others are also expected to boost the regional market in the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Crohn’s Disease to Fuel Demand for Novel Therapeutics

The rise in the incidence of Crohn’s diseases and ulcerative colitis is a major factor boosting the global inflammatory bowel diseases therapeutics market growth. Additionally, the rise in adoption of anti-inflammatory drugs and increasing demand for preventive care to avoid related disorders such as cancer is prognosticated to promote the global inflammatory bowel diseases therapeutics market growth in the future. Nearly 1.3% of adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis or crohn’s disease in 2015, as per the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC).. All mentioned factors are likely to boost the global inflammatory bowel disease therapeutics market.

Segmentation of the Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Therapeutics Market

By Product

TNF inhibitors

Aminosalicylates

Immunomodulators

Corticosteroids

Others

By Disease Indication

Crohn’s Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

