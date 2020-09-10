Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infrared Light-emitting Diode market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Infrared Light-emitting Diode:

An IR LED (infrared light emitting diode) is a solid state lighting (SSL) device that emits light in the infrared range of the electromagnetic radiation spectrum. IR LEDs allow for cheap, efficient production of infrared light, which is electromagnetic radiation in the 700 nm to 1mm range. IR LEDs are useful in a number of types of electronics, including many types of remote controls for televisions and other electronics. Used with infrared cameras, IR LEDs can act like a spot light while remaining invisible to the naked eye. Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market Manufactures:

Epileds

Epistar

Everlight

Nichia

Osram Opto Semiconductors

Vishay Intertechnology

Cree

High Power Lighting

Lextar Electronics

Lite-On Technology

Lumileds

Mls Electronics

Toyoda Gosei Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market Types:

Gallium arsenide LED

Aluminium gallium arsenide LED Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market Applications:

Surveillance

Consumer electronics

Surveillance

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the Infrared Light-emitting Diode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

IR LEDs can be used in conjunction with a number of different types of sensors, they are becoming common in machine-to-machine (M2M) environments and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.