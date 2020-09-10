Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Live Stream NFL Streams Reddit 2020 Watch Free

The game now NFL Boom! Today Started Big Match Week 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Live Stream For Free Online HD 4K channel, Here We provide you how to watch this 2020 NFL season begins with and without cable TV channel. Today 10th Sept 2020 Texans vs Chiefs live stream marks the start of the new NFL season. And we’re starting off hot with a rematch of the divisional round playoff game that Kansas City had basically lost until they blew Houston away. Here’s everything you need for this NFL 2020 live stream.

Memories of that game, which feels like it took place years (and not months) ago, will likely push many to think that Houston’s defence just won’t have enough to stop a strong showing from QB Patrick Mahomes and the rest of defending Super Bowl LIV champs. As that game showed, you need to be in the game mentally for the whole game, not just the first quarter.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV

The best streaming devices to watch Texans vs Chiefs live

Before the Chiefs eliminated the Texans last season, there was plenty of reason for the Houston squad to feel confidence. But in that one game, everything broke against Houston, leaving many to wonder how they’ll reassemble it all (which could start in this game).

Meanwhile, the Texans are also starting their season on what many consider the wrong side of their trade that sent All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, in exchange for running back David Johnson.

So, Houston isn’t exactly starting their season in the driver’s seat. A perfectly played game could get them the win, but that’s assuming all X-factors break against Kansas City. Which means — unsurprisingly — that KC is the heavy favorite at Vegas, currently a 9-point favorite to be exact.

Here are the best ways to watch the NFL season start with the Texans vs Chiefs Live

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you’ve been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can’t watch the Texans vs Chiefs live streams you want, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you’ve got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.While the general classification favourites look to be on the two stacked Ineos packers vs vikings live and Jumbo-Visma teams, there are plenty of other big names to keep an eye on, too.

Richard Carapaz will be Bernal’s right-hand man at Ineos, patriots vs dolphins live while in the absence of Froome and Thomas, British hopes will be pinned on Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.VIEW DEAL

Other major names on the start list include Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Tiesj Benoot cowboys vs rams live (Team Sunweb) and world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Texans vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In America, Texans vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT, tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 10).

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

The Tour de France is being aired comprehensively across a number of networks and is being aired patriots vs seahawks live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn’t include CBS and the NFL Network (as well as NFL RedZone). It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

The GCN Race Pass, broncos vs steelers live available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There’s also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don’t want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss some games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as local Fox affiliates and ESPN.

If you live outside a broadcast zone cowboys vs falcons live or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a ‘virtual private network’, or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar wilder vs fury 3 live stream tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

The Texans vs Chiefs game is one of the many matches that Prime members get for free, as you can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Texans vs Chargers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you’re not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn’t get DirecTV service.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV

Texans vs Chiefs live streams for free

If Texans vs Chiefs is available on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don’t even need to pay. With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the wallabies vs all blacks live Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Texans vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

You’re going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel will broadcast Texans vs Chiefs live streams at 1:20 a.m. local BST (ouch that’s late). It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports ryder cup 2021 live Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Texans vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 7-day free trial of DAZN here to watch fury vs wilder 3.