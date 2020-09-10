Leading Market players (Arada Systems, Campbell Scientific Inc) of Radio Modem Market Global Trend 2020, Gross Earning and Emerging Growth Opportunity 2025

A recent report published by QMI on radio modems market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of radio modems market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for radio modems during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of radio modems to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the radio modems are a tool used for transmission of data wireless across a point-to-point link or multipoint link. The radio modem is used more by the defense and emergency response agencies and not by the common public. These devices are not linked to any satellite thus the data transfer is charged.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

This market is divided based on the frequency band, communication channel, range of operation and application.

The frequency band segment of the market is sub-segmented into UHF, license-free, VHF, and Wi-Fi. Among the frequency band, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to grow as it is used in short to medium range wireless communication through high data transmission for safety driving applications.

The communication channel segment is divided into the point to point and point to multi-point.

Based on the range of operation, it is divided into long and short. The short-range transmitter is more used as they transmit the data faster.

Based on the applications it is segmented to electronic toll collection, traffic management systems, emergency management systems, and others.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Cost-effective and accuracy

o Rising government expenditure on the implementation of different ITS systems

o High initial implementation cost can hinder the growth

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For radio modems market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the radio modems market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of radio modems market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for radio modems market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of radio modems market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for radio modems market.

Companies Covered: B&B Electronics Manufacturing Co., Arada Systems, Inc., Autotalks Ltd., Adeunis RF, Campbell Scientific Inc., and ATIM Radiocommunications

