Levonorgestrel Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Levonorgestrel Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Levonorgestrel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Levonorgestrel:

Levonorgestrel is a hormonal medication which is used in a number of birth control methods. In pill form, sold under the brand name Plan B among others, it is useful within 120 hours as emergency birth control. It becomes less effective the longer after sex and only works before pregnancy has occurred. It is also combined with an estrogen to make Mixture Products. Within an intrauterine device (IUD), sold as Mirena among others, it is effective for long-term prevention of pregnancy. An implantable form of levonorgestrel is also available in some countries. Levonorgestrel Market Manufactures:

Bayer

Paladin Labs

Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Theramex (Teva)

Pfizer

Apotex

HRA Pharma Levonorgestrel Market Types:

Levonorgestrel Table

Mixture Products

Hormone-releasing IUD Levonorgestrel Market Applications:

Hospital

Drug Store

Levonorgestrel Market Applications:

Levonorgestrel is widely sales through Hospital, Drug Store and Online Sale. The most proportion of Levonorgestrel is sales through Drug Store, and the proportion is about 73%.