LINEAR ALKYLBENZENE SULFONATE (LAS) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL OUTLOOK, RESEARCH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2028 | CLARIANT CORPORATION, HUNTSMAN CORPORATION, STEPAN COMPANY, BASF SE, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, DUPONT, THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

A recent report published by QMI on Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for linear alkylbenzene sulfonate during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market has been segmented by Application (dishwashing liquids, household detergents & cleaners, industrial cleaners, personal care products).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market.

North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market.

Major Companies: Clariant Corporation, Hansa Group AG, Croda International, Rhodia SA, Huntsman Corporation, Stepan Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Dish Washing Liquids

o Household Detergents & Cleaners

o Industrial Cleaners

o Personal Care Products

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product

o Rest of the World, by Application

