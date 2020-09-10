Lithium Iodide Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Lithium Iodide Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lithium Iodide in these regions. This report also studies the global Lithium Iodide market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Lithium Iodide is generally immediately available in most volumes. High purity, submicron and nanopowder forms may be considered. Hydrate or anhydrous forms may be purchased. Iodide compounds are water soluble; however, iodide-rich solutions act as better dissolution agents for creating iodide solutions. Iodides are often used in internal medicine. Treating an iodide with manganese dioxide and sulfuric acid sublimes the iodine. American Elements produces to many standard grades when applicable, including Mil Spec (military grade); ACS, Reagent and Technical Grade; Food, Agricultural and Pharmaceutical Grade; Optical Grade, USP and EP/BP (European Pharmacopoeia/British Pharmacopoeia) and follows applicable ASTM testing standards. Typical and custom packaging is available. Additional technical, research and safety (MSDS) information is available as is a Reference Calculator for converting relevant units of measurement.

Lithium Iodide Market Manufactures:
Albemarle
American Elements
Leverton Lithium
Shanghai China Lithium
Triveni Chemicals
HUIZHI Lithium
Samrat Pharmachem
Nanjing Taiye
Hubei Chushengwei
Shanghai Oujin Lithium
Shanghai Litooo

Lithium Iodide Market Types:
Lithium Iodide Trihydrate
Lithium Iodide Anhydrous

Lithium Iodide Market Applications:
Chemical
Pharmaceuticals
Electrolyte
Other

Albemarle

American Elements

Leverton Lithium

Shanghai China Lithium

Triveni Chemicals

HUIZHI Lithium

Samrat Pharmachem

Nanjing Taiye

Hubei Chushengwei

Shanghai Oujin Lithium

Shanghai Litooo Lithium Iodide Market Types:

Lithium Iodide Trihydrate

Lithium Iodide Anhydrous Lithium Iodide Market Applications:

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Electrolyte

The global average price of Lithium Iodide is in the increasing trend, from 124.8 USD/KG in 2012 to 132.4 USD/KG in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Lithium Iodide includes Lithium Iodide Trihydrate and Lithium Iodide Anhydrous, the proportion of Lithium Iodide Trihydrate in 2016 is about 84.47%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Lithium Iodide is widely used in Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Electrolyte and other field. The most proportion of Lithium Iodide is in Chemical Industry, and the proportion in 2016 is 42.69%. The trend of Chemical is increasing.China is the largest supplier of Lithium Iodide, with a production market share nearly 36.92% in 2016. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Lithium Iodide, enjoying production market share nearly 25.85% in 2016.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.00% in 2016. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.91%. Market competition is intense. Albemarle, American Elements, Leverton Lithium, Shanghai China Lithium, Triveni Chemicals, etc. are the representative vendors in the market. The Lithium Iodide and other lithium salt products share production lines, are in need of production. Thanks to the technological innovation in recent years, the Lithium Iodide applied as electrolyte is easier. There are all small enterprises to produce this product in the worldwide, especially in the acetic acid industry and the pharmaceutical industry demand.The worldwide market for Lithium Iodide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 17 million USD in 2024, from 12 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.