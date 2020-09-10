Lithium Iodide Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Lithium Iodide

Global “Lithium Iodide Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lithium Iodide in these regions. This report also studies the global Lithium Iodide market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Lithium Iodide:

  • Lithium Iodide is generally immediately available in most volumes. High purity, submicron and nanopowder forms may be considered. Hydrate or anhydrous forms may be purchased. Iodide compounds are water soluble; however, iodide-rich solutions act as better dissolution agents for creating iodide solutions. Iodides are often used in internal medicine. Treating an iodide with manganese dioxide and sulfuric acid sublimes the iodine. American Elements produces to many standard grades when applicable, including Mil Spec (military grade); ACS, Reagent and Technical Grade; Food, Agricultural and Pharmaceutical Grade; Optical Grade, USP and EP/BP (European Pharmacopoeia/British Pharmacopoeia) and follows applicable ASTM testing standards. Typical and custom packaging is available. Additional technical, research and safety (MSDS) information is available as is a Reference Calculator for converting relevant units of measurement.

    Lithium Iodide Market Manufactures:

  • Albemarle
  • American Elements
  • Leverton Lithium
  • Shanghai China Lithium
  • Triveni Chemicals
  • HUIZHI Lithium
  • Samrat Pharmachem
  • Nanjing Taiye
  • Hubei Chushengwei
  • Shanghai Oujin Lithium
  • Shanghai Litooo

    Lithium Iodide Market Types:

  • Lithium Iodide Trihydrate
  • Lithium Iodide Anhydrous

    Lithium Iodide Market Applications:

  • Chemical
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Electrolyte
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of Lithium Iodide is in the increasing trend, from 124.8 USD/KG in 2012 to 132.4 USD/KG in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Lithium Iodide includes Lithium Iodide Trihydrate and Lithium Iodide Anhydrous, the proportion of Lithium Iodide Trihydrate in 2016 is about 84.47%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Lithium Iodide is widely used in Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Electrolyte and other field. The most proportion of Lithium Iodide is in Chemical Industry, and the proportion in 2016 is 42.69%. The trend of Chemical is increasing.China is the largest supplier of Lithium Iodide, with a production market share nearly 36.92% in 2016. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Lithium Iodide, enjoying production market share nearly 25.85% in 2016.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.00% in 2016. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.91%. Market competition is intense. Albemarle, American Elements, Leverton Lithium, Shanghai China Lithium, Triveni Chemicals, etc. are the representative vendors in the market. The Lithium Iodide and other lithium salt products share production lines, are in need of production. Thanks to the technological innovation in recent years, the Lithium Iodide applied as electrolyte is easier. There are all small enterprises to produce this product in the worldwide, especially in the acetic acid industry and the pharmaceutical industry demand.The worldwide market for Lithium Iodide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 17 million USD in 2024, from 12 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lithium Iodide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Lithium Iodide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lithium Iodide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lithium Iodide in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Lithium Iodide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Lithium Iodide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Lithium Iodide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lithium Iodide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Lithium Iodide Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Lithium Iodide Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Lithium Iodide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Lithium Iodide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Lithium Iodide Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Lithium Iodide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Lithium Iodide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Lithium Iodide Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Lithium Iodide Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

