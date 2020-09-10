Malt Ingredients Market Statistics And Research Analysis Released In Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-Covid19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Cargill, Incorporated, GrainCorp, Malteurop, The Soufflet Group, Barmalt India

Global malt ingredients market is projected to rise to USD 34.71 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of these products.

Global Malt Ingredients Market By Grade (Standard Malt, Speciality Malt), Source (Rye, Wheat, Barley, Oat, Maize, Rice, Others), Type (Malt Flour, Malt Extracts, Others), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Beverages, Food, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Malt is the residual of cereal grains such as wheat and barley that are dried and then germinated. The grain is soaked in water and then allowed to germinate, which is known as malting. They are extensively used in the food and beverages industry. They act as an additive adding flavour, colour, and texture to various foods products. These are extensively used in the preparation of different drinks and confectionary such as beer, whiskey, malted drink extracts etc. They are also used in the bakery industry. The low fat content of malt, along with various proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, minerals etc. makes it a nutritious food ingredient.

Market Drivers:

The low fat content of malt, along with various proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, minerals etc. makes it a nutritious food ingredient. The changing lifestyles and the rising demand for healthy and nutritious food drives this market

The use of malt in alcoholic beverages and the growing demand for malt beer from developing countries drives the demand for this market

Growing need for packaged food and convenience food products stimulates the demand for malt ingredients

Rising demand for malt ingredients from bakery and confectionery in order to impart colour and flavor for the finished products

Market Restraints:

Variation in the prices of raw materials hampers the growth of this market

Poor quality of barely and seasonal variations would hinder the growth of malt ingredients

Global malt ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of malt ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the malt ingredients market are BOORTMALT N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, GrainCorp, Malteurop, The Soufflet Group, Barmalt India, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Country Malt Group., Crisp Malting, EDME, IREKS GmbH, Agraria, COFCO, BSG CraftBrewing, Polttimo, Döhler, Malt Products Corporation, Muntons plc, Pure Malt Products Ltd, Rahr Corporation. and Yongshun Tai malt Group Co., Ltd. amongst others.

