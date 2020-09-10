Medical Cannabis Market: Year 2020-2027 By World With Top Key Players Like MedReLeaf , Medical Marijuana, Insys Therapeutics, CanniMed Therapeutics

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Medical Cannabis Market. The report analyzes the Global Medical Cannabis Market By Product Type (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), By Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others) and By Consumption Pattern (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Others). The Global Medical Cannabis Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Countries (US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Croatia, Thailand, Australia, Uruguay, Turkey) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, Canopy Growth Corp(Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Aurora Cannabis Inc (Canada), Aphria Inc (Canada), MedReLeaf Corp, Medical Marijuana, INC, Insys Therapeutics Inc, CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc.

“Global Medical Cannabis Market – Analysis By Product Type (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), By Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others), By Consumption Pattern (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Croatia, Thailand, Australia, Uruguay, Turkey)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.82% during 2019 – 2024.

Cannabis Indica has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years as cannabis is being legalized in most of the nations with multi-application in various industries such as Food and Beverage, Paper, Textile, Healthcare, Skin and Beauty Products among others. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical cannabis market in 2019. Key factors driving robust growth rate in North America region include escalating production of cannabis, with government legalizing cannabis in most of the states of US clubbed with presence of major global cannabis leaders in Canada, has been anticipated to infuse positive growth in the region during the forecast period.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Medical Cannabis market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Table Of Content

1.Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Medical Cannabis Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Medical Cannabis Market: An Analysis

6. Global Medical Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis

7. Market Share of Leading Medical Cannabis Companies

8. Global Medical Cannabis Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Medical Cannabis Market: An Analysis

10. North America Medical Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis

11. North America Medical Cannabis Market: Country Analysis

