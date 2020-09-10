The global medical equipment financing market size is predicted to reach USD 210.46 billion by 2027 owing to the advent of technological innovations in medical equipment. With the continuous advancement in medical technology, it has become a necessity to opt for the best-in-class medical equipment for excellent healthcare services. However, advanced diagnostic systems are expensive and are difficult for medical practitioners and hospitals to afford through their funds. There arises the need for medical equipment funding with low monthly installments and flexible loan models. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Medical Equipment Financing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 102.30 billion in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 9.5% between the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-equipment-financing-market-102731

The report covers :

o Global Medical Equipment Financing Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

Please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-equipment-financing-market-102731

Leading Players operating in the Medical Equipment Financing Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

National Funding

First American Equipment Finance

HDFC Bank Ltd

Hero FinCorp

Blue Bridge Financial, LLC.

TIAA Bank

SMC

Other Players

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the market and focusses on major drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also throws light on the competitive landscape of the market, list of players operating in the market, and the key strategies adopted by them to earn a competitive edge in the market. The report further discusses major industry development, current medical equipment financing market trends, and other interesting insights into the market. Furthermore, the report is available for sale on the company website.

Market Drivers

Advent of Artificial Intelligence into Medical Sector will Add Impetus to Market

Various factors are responsible for the medical equipment financing market growth. These include the increasing number of diagnostic tests, patient monitoring, and increasing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Besides this, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is also boosting the market. This, coupled with the rising need to provide advance medical care to patients and the need for therapeutic equipment such as ventilators, dialysis machines, ICU equipment, and others, is further expected to aid in the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, factors such as high expenditure for maintaining hospital equipment may cause a decline in the medical equipment financing market as investors may be more inclined on maintaining the already bought equipment rather than investing in a new one. This may pose a major challenge to the overall market. Furthermore, the current pandemic of COVID-19 has had a major impact all over the world resulting in a lack of medical equipment and hospital staff altogether. Nevertheless, funds raised for ailing to the patients fighting the coronavirus may pose a major help to the world and add a boost to the market as well. This, coupled with the advent of artificial intelligence into the medical sector and the help provided by robot assistants in medical diagnostic procedures are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

North America will Dominate Market with Continuous Investment in Medical Equipment

Geographically, North America held the dominant medical equipment financing market share with a revenue of USD 45.93 billion generated in 2019. This is owing to the highest finance rate for medical equipment in the region, coupled with continuous investments in medical equipment and infrastructures in the region. Europe ranks second in the market on account of the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence technology-based medical equipment financing and developing healthcare infrastructure investments. Asia Pacific is likely to register steady growth in the forecast period on account of emerging finance industries, developing healthcare infrastructure, and medical facilities in the region especially in the emerging nations. Furthermore, the market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa will witness stable growth on account of lack of awareness and poor understanding of financing guidelines among the population.

Competitive Landscape:

String Portfolio helped National Funding and Hero FinCorp Cover Dominant Shares

The global medical equipment financing market witnesses the presence of multiple vendors which further intensifies the market competition. However, companies such as Hero FinCorp, and National Funding have established a leading position owing to their affordable financial solutions, acquisition policies, and excellent customer-provider relationships. Apart from this, these players have a well-established portfolio and offer low monthly installments and varied loan options to medical practitioners. Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others to attract high medical equipment financing market revenue in the coming years.

Key Industry Developments of this Market include:

October 2019 – Health Credit Services LLC., a loan provider for medical practitioners in dental, vision, orthopedics, cosmetics, and others were acquired by Ally Financial for increasing the potential of the company to offer digital financial solutions.

Related Reports :

Oncology Drugs Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027 – Fortune Business Insights

Laser Hair Removal Market 2020 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the Ashwagandha extract market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2027