Global Microcrystalline cellulose Market is accounted for $829.50 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,652.19 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, high growth in emerging economies and rising R&D investment in the pharmaceutical industry are driving the market growth. However, price volatility and availability of substitute products are some key factors hampering the market growth.

Microcrystalline cellulose is produced through some of the fungi, bacteria, algae or marine animals. Microcrystalline cellulose can be used as an additive in food and cosmetics and also used as tablets excipient owing to its compatibility, hydrophilicity, acid-insolubility and biodegradability. It is important additional excipients in pharmaceuticals, plastics and other industries. It is mostly used as a stabilizer, a fat substitute, an anti-caking agent and emulsifier in food items such as frozen food, ice cream, canned meat, etc. to improve its stability.

Based on Application, Cosmetics & Personal Care segment has acquired significant market growth during the forecast period. Microcrystalline cellulose is widely used for a variety of cosmetics & personal care products including bath, hair, eye & facial makeup, skincare and shaving products. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to be the largest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of leading manufacturers of the 3D imaging technology based device.

Some of the key players profiled in the Microcrystalline cellulose Market include Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Roquette, JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. Kg, Gujarat Microwax Limited, Huzhou City LinghuXinwang Chemical Co., Ltd, Dowdupont, Rayonier Advanced Materials, DFE Pharma GmbH &Co.Kg, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd, Ranq Remedies Pvt. Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Shandong Guanda Technology, Maple Biotech Pvt Ltd and Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.

Source Types Covered:

– Non-Wood Based

– Refined Cotton Based

– Wood Based

Applications Covered:

– Pharmaceutical

– Food & Beverage

– Cosmetics & Personal Care

– Paints

– Rubber

– Chromatography

– Welding Electrodes

– Cement & Ceramics

– Oil & Gas Refineries

– Coating

– Other Applications

