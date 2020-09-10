Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market 2020 Demands To Boost Industry Growth & Revenue Post Covid-19 Spread By 2025

The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. It is expected that major chunk of the demand is expected to generate from the above mentioned countries. Additionally, factors such as increasing focus of global industry players in India and Japan, funds in China are likely to propel growth of the market.

The major players operating in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market include General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Accuray Incorporated, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical Systems, Terason Division Teratech Corporation, and Echo-Son SA. For instance, in September 2018, Royal Philips launched the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR. The product is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio, that comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a faster, smarter, and simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, based on the disease into arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, spondylitis, and others. The arthritis is the largest segment among the disease segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025 owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the higher acceptance of the population for the MRI for the diagnosis. However, the spondylitis segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for musculoskeletal diseases treatment is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements in musculoskeletal disease diagnosis are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid diagnostic systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

