New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Component (Document) Content Management System Market

Component (Document) Content Management System Market: Introduction

The global component (document) content management system market is projected to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2027. The component (document) content management system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand for content optimization software is driving the growth of the market.

Component Content Management System Market: Market Segmentation

The global component (document) content management system market has been segmented in terms of component, document type, enterprise size, end user, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into software and services. Software is further segmented into cloud and on-premise. Services has been segmented into professional and managed. Based on document type, the market has been segmented into technical document and marketing document. Based on enterprise size, the market has been segmented into small & medium size enterprise and large enterprise. In terms of end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing banking, insurance, public sector, telecom, utilities, retail & wholesale, service & consumer, transportation and others. In terms of region, the global component (document) content management system market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of component content management systems were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Component (Document) Content Management System Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the component (document) content management system market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the component (document) content management system market. The component (document) content management system market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global component (document) content management system market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the component (document) content management system market.

Component (Document) Content Management System Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global component (document) content management system market. Key players profiled in the report include Adobe Systems Inc., Astoria Software (A TransPerfect Inc. Company), Author-it Software Corporation Bluestream XML Content Solutions, Dakota Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, IXIASOFT, Jorsek Inc., Orbis Technologies, Inc. Ovitas, Inc., Paligo AB, SDL PLC, and Vasont System (a TransPerfect Inc. Company).

COMPONENT (DOCUMENT) CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET: SEGMENTATION

Component (Document) Content Management System Market, by Component

Software Cloud On-premise

Services Professional Managed



Component (Document) Content Management System Market, by Document Type

Technical Documents

Marketing Documents

Component (Document) Content Management System Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Component (Document) Content Management System Market, by End User

Manufacturing

Banking

Insurance

Public Sector

Telecom

Utilities

Retail & Wholesale

Service & Consumer

Transportation

Others

Component (Document) Content Management System Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



