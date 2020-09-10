The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing elderly population. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the high cost of products and procedures in the region.

Thus, the people with the age of 75 years and above high blood pressure is the common risk factor for the heart condition. Coronary artery disease and heart failure are the next caused conditions. In 2017, Europe has the largest percentage of geriatric population with a share of 25%25%. The fast and rapid ageing is occurring in other parts of the world as well, so that by 2050 all regions of the world except Africa will have nearly a quarter or more of their populations at ages 60 and above.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, rising percentage of the incidences increases with the growing age in the country, which helps to upsurge the market growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

EUROPE MOBILE CARDIAC TELEMETRY SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Lead Based

Patch Based

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Centres

By Geography

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Company Profiles

Medtronic

BioTelemetry Inc.

Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc

Medicomp Inc

Preventice Services, LLC

The Scottcare Corporation

Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medicalgorithmics, S.A),

Zoll Medical Corporation

Welch Allyn

Telerhythmics, LLC

